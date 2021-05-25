Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday afternoon that Louisiana will relax some of the remaining COVID-19 emergency order rules.
That easing of restrictions will include an end to the statewide school mask mandate. Local school districts will still be allowed to set their own mask rules.
"Masks will be required in educational settings until the end of the current academic semester, beginning with the summer programs for this year," Edwards said. "Each school district will set its own mask policies."
Masks will still be required on public transit, health care facilities and prisons, Edwards said.
"It certainly does feel like we've turned a corner in this pandemic," says @JoeKanter "Turning a corner doesn't mean you're off the road. There's still reason to be careful and vigilant, particularly if you're not fully vaccinated." #lagov— Blake Paterson (@BlakePater) May 25, 2021
Edwards announced these changes in a 2 p.m. press conference.
