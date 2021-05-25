NO.safehaven.052221.420.JPG (copy)

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday afternoon that Louisiana will relax some of the remaining COVID-19 emergency order rules.

That easing of restrictions will include an end to the statewide school mask mandate. Local school districts will still be allowed to set their own mask rules.

"Masks will be required in educational settings until the end of the current academic semester, beginning with the summer programs for this year," Edwards said. "Each school district will set its own mask policies."

Masks will still be required on public transit, health care facilities and prisons, Edwards said.

Edwards announced these changes in a 2 p.m. press conference. 

