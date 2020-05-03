A sharp decline in the number of patients arriving at emergency rooms with heart attacks and strokes is likely due to fears of contracting the coroanvirus at the hospital, according to local and state health officials.
Dr. Gary Walker, the stroke medical director for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, said the hospital saw a 45% decrease in the monthly volume of stroke patients compared with last year's data.
That's alarmed health officials because the longer a patient experiencing a stroke or heart attack goes without treatment, the more irreparable damage is done to brain and heart tissue.
Their message to the public is clear: If you're experiencing the symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, including chest pains, shortness of breath or difficulty speaking, call 911 or get to an emergency room as soon as possible.
“Do not compromise your forever function due to fears of being in the hospital," said Dr. Sheryl Martin-Schild, the stroke medical director at Louisiana's Emergency Response Network. "Every minute matters.”
A stroke is caused by a sudden interruption in the blood supply to the brain. Its symptoms include confusion or difficulty speaking, a sudden severe headache, trouble seeing or walking, or sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body.
Studies have shown that patients can lose up to 1.9 million brain cells each minute a stroke is left untreated, which can eventually lead to long-term neurological complications.
Patients who arrive at the emergency room within 3 hours of their first symptoms often have less disability 3 months after a stroke than those who received delayed care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Time is brain," said Krissy Hall, stroke program coordinator at Our Lady of the Lake. "The longer people go without seeking treatment, the lower the chances of being able to reverse that tissue death."
A similar phrase — "time is muscle" — can also be said for heart attacks, which cut off blood flow that brings oxygen to the heart causing muscle damage.
The symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, feeling weak or faint, and pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arms or shoulders.
Louisiana's Emergency Response Network, a state agency which helps coordinate care for patients stricken by serious traumatic injuries or time-sensitive illnesses, received roughly 26% fewer stroke-related calls in April than that time last year.
A dozen hospitals also reported at least a 20 percent decline in heart attack hospitalizations, according to a survey conducted by the network.
Walker said patients who arrived at Our Lady of the Lake several days after their stroke symptoms started were straightforward about their anxiety and fear about coming to the emergency room during the pandemic.
The trepidation is understandable, but Walker emphasized that Our Lady of the Lake has separate wings for treating COVID patients.
Mike Chustz, a spokesman for East Baton Rouge Parish's Emergency Medical Services, said the chances of contracting COVID-19 in EMS ambulances are slim. He said masks are available if they make patients less anxious.
"It can be dangerous to not seek help immediately," Chustz said. "Don't take a chance. It's better to be safe than sorry."