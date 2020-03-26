March Baton Rouge-area home sales are running ahead of last year’s pace, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of most businesses.
According to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, as of Monday, there were 605 residential sales recorded for the month of March. That's 2.7% higher than the 589 closed sales that happened by March 23, 2019. And the number of pending sales reported so far in March is 949, 7% lower than 1,046 pending sales total for the entire month in 2019.
“These figures show that the typical spring selling season is still in effect, even if the physical part of the purchase process is atypical,” the association said.
March is traditionally a busy month for home sales, as families try to line up moves to happen after the end of the school year. But beginning on March 17, most of the activity in the state has been curbed in an attempt to get people to stay at home and slow the spread of the disease.
The number of showings has dropped dramatically. The Realtors’ association said the number of people looking at houses is down 37.5% from this time in 2019 and off 46.8% from this year’s high, which was set March 11.
The association said this indicates that people are still interested in buying houses, but buyers and sellers are respecting health guidelines by limiting the number of people looking at properties.