Another two Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the total to 39, the parish coroner's office announced Thursday morning.
The victims are two men, ages 56 and 86, who had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release.
Coronavirus deaths in the parish have been ticking up in recent days, with seven announced over the weekend and another 10 between Tuesday and Wednesday.
One of the weekend deaths was a newborn baby whose mother went into preterm labor as a result of her own coronavirus symptoms. The child wasn't able to survive, and Clark attributed her death to her mom's illness. The mother remains hospitalized.