After Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry last week threatened legal action against a north Louisiana medical school over rules compelling students to receive coronavirus vaccines, school officials say Landry misinterpreted their policies and issued legal threats without making any inquiry into them.

The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, known as VCOM, said that only three of more than 300 students at their Monroe campus have not received the vaccine. Landry and a law firm representing the three students claimed that they’ve been retaliated against and discriminated against for their refusal to receive the vaccine.

VCOM officials disagreed. They also took the opportunity, in a new statement, to reinforce the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines by noting that both the American Osteopathic Association and the American Medical Association stand behind vaccination efforts while coronavirus cases surge through the unvaccinated population. The AMA has gone as far as saying it supports legislation that would eliminate nonmedical exemptions from the immunizations.

“The intention of VCOM’s coronavirus vaccine policy, is and always has been the safety of our students, the safety of our employees and workplace, as well as the safety of the patients being cared for by our students, faculty and staff,” says the new statement from VCOM. “Our medical students, in all years of education, will be caring for patients in the upcoming months and are considered medical providers.”

+2 Jeff Landry targets new Louisiana medical school over coronavirus vaccine mandates Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is threatening to sue the state’s newest medical school over its coronavirus vaccine policies after thr…

Officials with the medical school say that they require students who are not vaccinated to wear masks in indoor spaces. Gov. John Bel Edwards recommended the same practice last week even for fully vaccinated individuals as the delta variant of the virus has wreaked havoc through Louisiana, where just 36% of the population has received the vaccine.

“This is not a discriminatory practice, but instead, provides protection for any student or employee who is not vaccinated,” reads the statement from VCOM. “There are both students and employees at VCOM who have exemptions for religious or health reasons. There are also other employees and students who wish to wear masks for their own well-being, even though they are vaccinated as there have been cases of individuals who were vaccinated who have contracted the Delta variant.”

VCOM also said that students can request vaccination exemptions for medical, religious “or other judicially approved reasons” that will be “reviewed by a committee according to [federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission] guidelines for such accommodations.”

Landry had accused VCOM of creating a waiver process that “appears to have been structured to deny waivers rather than provide any meaningful mechanism for notifying the school of a student’s choice to opt-out.”

Liberty Counsel, the law firm representing the three VCOM students and known for its legal advocacy on behalf of evangelical Christian organizations, also accused VCOM of creating a “snitch program” that targeted the unvaccinated students.

VCOM officials denied that any such program exists.

“The comment is ridiculous, especially since VCOM has cutting-edge technology found in VCOM’s facility that allows the administration to monitor students’ adherence to all College policies while in the building,” says the VCOM statement.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Letters: LSU must require vaccinations, lest the new surge devastate the campus New LSU President William Tate IV has been in the job less than a month and he already is coming up on a decision that will define his tenure …

Landry — like a handful of other high-ranking Republican officials in Louisiana — has refused to answer questions about whether he has received the coronavirus vaccine. He has also targeted institutions across the state over vaccine mandates, including requesting a “written response from LSU that no vaccine mandates will be issued.”

But while Landry insists the law is behind him in threatening anyone who mandates vaccines, other experts disagree and nationally, some momentum is coalescing around requiring vaccines.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that all medical personnel will be required to get vaccinated within the next eight weeks. And the state of California will soon require that all health care workers and state workers either get vaccinated or start getting coronavirus tests every week.

Courts so far have also backed the mandates. A federal judge in Texas ruled that a hospital could require the vaccines for employees, while another federal judge in Indiana upheld a vaccine requirement at Indiana University for all students barring a medical, religious or ethical exemption.

Dr. O'Neal: We're facing a different and powerful threat with delta variant The delta variant is not last year's virus. We're dealing with a different beast. I have witnessed the death, sadness and long-term impacts of…

Some have drawn a distinction between mandating the vaccines while they are still being used under emergency use authorization, versus once they receive full Food and Drug Administration Approval. The state’s largest health system, Ochsner, has said they intend to mandate vaccines once they receive full FDA approval.

Joel Friedman, a Tulane Law School professor who specializes in labor law, recently told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune that mandating the coronavirus vaccine is no different from schools requiring measles and mumps vaccines, or the state requiring a driver’s license to drive.

“This idea that, well, until the vaccine is finally approved we’re not allowed to require it — there’s no legal basis for such a claim,” Friedman said. “Employers — whether it’s Walmart, Tulane University, a public school, a hospital — can require their employees to be tested, to be vaccinated, in order to protect the general health and welfare of both employees and the customers they serve.”

He also warned that health care systems are opening themselves up to liability from people who would potentially get sick from an unvaccinated staff member.

+2 Gov. John Bel Edwards recommends mask-wearing indoors in Louisiana to stem COVID surge With more than 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized and Louisiana again leading the nation in rate of infections, Gov. John Bel Edwards recommend…

VCOM officials alluded to similar concerns in the conclusion of their letter.

“VCOM has no interest in being the in the middle of any political battle,” the medical school’s statement reads. “Their concern is, and always has been, for the health of the students, employees and patients that VCOM students will see in their early clinical experiences this fall.”