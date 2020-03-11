The Advocate and Acadiana Advocate's websites will provide open access to their coronavirus news articles, starting Wednesday.
Publisher Judi Terzotis said informing readers about this fast-spreading virus fueled the decision.
“As a public service, we want to provide access to our journalism to everyone so they can help care for themselves, their friends and their families,” Terzotis said.
Coverage of coronavirus will be on theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com and are also available via our newsletters, social media and smartphone app.
If readers have questions, they can email them to online@theadvocate.com, and an editor will respond.
