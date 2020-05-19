245a3f3c-7f7c-11ea-a417-00163ec2aa77
A nurse with fresh PPE on her way to the East Wing of Baton Rouge General Hospital mid city on April 13th, 2020.

 Sean Gasser

Health officials are reporting 89 newly diagnosed cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge on Tuesday, bringing the parish total to 3,145.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 35,038 COVID-19 cases across the state, an increase of 329 from 34,709 on Monday.

The new cases in East Baton Rouge parish represented just over 27% of all new cases reported in Louisiana on Tuesday.

Currently, 1,004 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized while 112 patients are on ventilators. Hospitalizations 27 from 1,031 and patients on ventilators 6 from 118 on Monday.

26,249 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus, a total that's updated once per week and most recently on May 10.

Louisiana registered 18 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, increasing the statewide total to 2,440.

An additional 123 deaths are marked as 'probable.'

There are now 235 deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the coroner's office. 

See full list of data below.

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

