Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's mask mandate takes effect Friday in the latest city-parish effort to fight the coronavirus, and the mayor says businesses should approach her "No Mask, No Service" executive order the same way they handle smoking bans in place at private businesses and public buildings.
"If someone smokes inside a business, I believe the owner or manager would politely handle the situation. It's the same situation with the mask mandate," Broome said Thursday during a Q&A webinar hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. "You should have people working in your place that know how to apply good customer relations. If you see someone not wearing a mask, you politely ask them to wear one."
Facing a troubling spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates in the Baton Rouge area, Broome on Wednesday directed public-facing businesses to require that their customers wear masks. The rollout wasn't terribly smooth, with law enforcement officers, outlying cities and members of the business community questioning what they needed to do, if anything.
The mayor-president's order was to have taken effect Thursday, but business leaders asked her for another day of preparation so they could properly understand and comply. BRAC also invited Broome to take questions from the business community on Thursday before the order takes effect at noon Friday.
The mandate requires that all commercial and nonprofit entities in the parish providing goods or services directly to the public require patrons to wear masks or face coverings.
Businesses have been encouraged to post signs at their entrances informing the public about the requirement, though there are certain situations where the mask won't be required, like while eating or drinking inside an establishment.
The mask mandate was announced on the day East Baton Rouge Parish posted the second highest number for new coronavirus cases. The news only grew more grim on Thursday, when the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals reported another 1,300 new coronavirus cases statewide. In Region 2, which encompasses the Baton Rouge area, there was a 17.3% positive rate for everyone tested; 18% of the newly-reported cases in the state Thursday were from the region.
The immediate pushback and confusion Broome received from parish leaders over her order Wednesday indicated a possible breakdown in communication between her office and other parish agencies and municipalities concerning how it would be implemented. When she first made the announcement Wednesday, it wasn't clear whether the order would include the cities of Central, Zachary and Baker.
It doesn't.
"Our phones started ringing off the hook. We were really caught off-guard," said Central’s Mayor David Barrow. "I’d say 98% of callers were not about it and did not want a mask mandate in Central."
They found out later, after Central’s attorney called the Parish Attorney’s Office, that the mandate wouldn’t include Central.
Barrow said Broome apologized to him in a phone call Wednesday night for not alerting him of the mandate ahead of the press conference. Barrow said they typically have a "good working relationship" and the call was "cordial."
"It’s just government going too far," Barrow said. "I’m OK with occupancy limits and restricting large groups of people, but when it comes to the government telling private citizens what to wear inside a private business, I think that’s overstepping it."
Zachary’s Mayor David Amrhein said Broome also called him after the press conference, though he added "a heads-up would’ve been nice."
"My belief is that if you don’t want to go into a store that requires a mask, don’t go," Amrhein said. "I think it needs to be the personal choice of the business owner."
Both mayors noted they respect Broome’s authority to make the decision within her own jurisdiction.
More confusion swirled up Wednesday after the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which would be in charge of enforcing the policy within unincorporated areas of the parish, admitted it first learned about the mandate at Wednesday's press conference, too. That led to business owners in those areas scratching their heads over whether it would apply to them as well.
After meeting with the mayor, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks on Thursday confirmed the Sheriff's Office would respond to any calls or complaints they receive for businesses in the unincorporated parts of the parish and remind establishments about the order.
"We won’t be issuing any citations. If we receive more than three separate calls for the same establishment, we will forward the information to the State Fire Marshal’s Office," she said.
Enforcement was one of the many questions submitted for Broome's webinar with BRAC regarding her order, which she signed late Wednesday.
She reiterated she won't have law enforcement going out to seek offenders just to issue summons for not wearing masks. Most of the enforcement will come through tips from the public regarding businesses not complying.
Violators face misdemeanor fines not to exceed $200 and/or no more than 60 days in jail.
The Baton Rouge Police Department and the city's fire department won't issue any summons until the third time a business has been reported for non-compliance.
"We want people to get it in their hearts and mind the value of wearing a mask," Broome said. "If we go into this situation with the attitude of trying to save a life and save our economy simultaneously, then we'll get through this successfully."
Scientists have said that wearing a mask or face covering can help reduce the chance of someone spreading the respiratory disease associated with the coronavirus. Infected people are often asymptomatic and can spread the virus without knowing they are carriers.