With a crush of new coronavirus patients straining resources at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, officials at the health system said Wednesday they are halting some non-emergent medical procedures to free up bed space and staff at the main campus.
“To make additional beds and staff available to handle the rapid increase in COVID-19 patients, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has implemented a two-week pause on adding new non-emergent surgeries that require an in-patient bed at our main campus to the surgery schedule,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer for the system, said in a statement.
The pause is not as sweeping as a halt to all elective procedures that the state mandated in the first wave in the spring. Still, it indicates the growing strain hospitals in Louisiana are facing amid a recent surge in cases and hospitalizations across the state, and especially in Baton Rouge.
Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state's largest health systems, has experienced a particularly large share of that surge, which has drawn the attention of the White House coronavirus task force and state officials.
Last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Our Lady of the Lake were hovering around 80, a spokesman said, with 15 being added a day, minus some discharges. But the hospital saw 25 new coronavirus patients each of the last two days and the figure has jumped to 113. That’s up from just 17 in mid-June, when the state was moving through a phased reopening from a March stay-at-home order.
The White House thinks Louisiana needs more coronavirus restrictions. John Bel Edwards doesn't -- yet.
Urgent cases, which is life or death at that moment, and emergent procedures, where the patient may suffer if it is put off, will continue without delay, O’Neal added, as will surgeries at the system’s children’s hospital and Ascension facility. Outpatient procedures will also continue, and O’Neal said the hospital is encouraging patients to maintain those procedures.
“We have seen the negative health impacts that delaying needed care caused earlier this year,” she said. “We are hoping to avoid that as much as we can during the current surge and ensure that patients do not delay the care they need to stay healthy.”
Hospital officials have told Gov. John Bel Edwards one of the biggest issues of late is staffing, as facilities struggle to find enough nurses, doctors and other health care workers to keep up with the increases.
Statewide, hospitalizations have risen steadily in recent weeks, reaching their highest point since May 1.
Our Lady of the Lake’s pause is similar to a statewide suspension of elective medical procedures that the state Health Department ordered in March. Gov. Edwards resumed such procedures on April 27, the first step he took in loosening coronavirus restrictions.
Leaders of Our Lady of the Lake said in the spring that they expected to lose $120 million in March and April because of the suspension of elective procedures, where hospitals make much of their money.
A 'signal' that coronavirus is spreading again in Louisiana? Rise in hospitalizations, officials say
The move also illustrates the changing geographical nature of the latest surge in cases, which is being felt much more acutely outside of New Orleans, the source of much of the original spike in March and April. For instance, Ochsner Health System, which is based in New Orleans, has only 224 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients across its system, said spokesman Daryl Cetnar. That’s down from 880 such patients on April 7.
As of mid-July, coronavirus cases in Baton Rouge-area hospitals had nearly tripled since lows in mid-June, though different hospitals had different assessments for how it was affecting their systems. While Baton Rouge General and Ochsner said they were well off the worst of the pandemic, OLOL had taken a particularly large share of the burden, more than tripling its coronavirus patient count over the preceding 10 days at the time.
The recent surge in cases in Baton Rouge drew enough concern from federal officials that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stood up four surge sites to conduct 5,000 tests a day in the city, making it one of three cities – the others were in Texas and Florida – to land the sites, which are available to anyone regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms. But the effort ran into trouble when not enough people took advantage of it, and officials extended the end date and expanded it to other regions.