The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting two new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge as of Thursday morning, totaling to five cases in the parish overall.
In a 9:30 a.m. update Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Baton Rouge increased by two.
West Baton Rouge Parish now has one reported case. Ascension Parish has two.
Louisiana has 347 positive cases statewide as of Thursday morning. 805 people have been tested by the state lab. That number does not include commercial testing.
Eight people have died.
Estimating when cases of the novel coronavirus will peak in Louisiana is not so different than trying to predict the rain -- but it’s harder.
New data from Johns Hopkins University says Louisiana has the second-highest deaths from coronavirus per capita in the U.S.
