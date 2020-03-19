BR.wildcoronavirustest.031820. 0044 bf.JPG
A man sporting a mask and gloves gives direction to two others carrying barricades as people in their cars zig zag back in forth in line for the Coronavirus test at the Baton Rouge General Mid-City Tuesday March 17, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting two new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge as of Thursday morning, totaling to five cases in the parish overall.

In a 9:30 a.m. update Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Baton Rouge increased by two.

West Baton Rouge Parish now has one reported case. Ascension Parish has two.

Louisiana has 347 positive cases statewide as of Thursday morning. 805 people have been tested by the state lab. That number does not include commercial testing.

Eight people have died.

New data from Johns Hopkins University says Louisiana has the second-highest deaths from coronavirus per capita in the U.S.

Visit our Louisiana coronavirus tracking map here.

If you have questions about coronavirus, please email our newsroom at online@theadvocate.com.

