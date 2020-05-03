The growth in cases of the novel coronavirus in the Baton Rouge area continued to slow on Sunday from a sharp, one-day rise two days earlier, and deaths from the illness tied to the pandemic also grew but more slowly than early last week, state health data show.
Deaths in the Baton Rouge area hit 357 on Sunday, up six from the day before. Earlier in the week, they were rising in the double digits each day, according to reporting from state health officials and coroner's offices.
Cases in the 12-parish capital area grew by 1.3% between Saturday and Sunday, down from a daily growth of 5.3% on Friday, and more in line with the long-term slowing trend of the past three weeks, an Advocate analysis of the data shows.
Total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began spreading in the state hit 4,996 on Sunday, the health data show. East Baton Rouge Parish added 32 new cases for a total of 2,086, or 42% of all cases in the area, the Louisiana Department of Health reported in its daily noon update.
At the same time, reporting of new cases and deaths since the pandemic began has tended to slow somewhat over the weekends as the testing and the death reporting from local coroner's officers eases or stops until the workweek resumes.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards slightly eased but largely extended the state's stay-at-home order for two more weeks after health experts found the slowdown in cases and hospitalizations across Louisiana was uneven and many parts of the state, including the Baton Rouge area, didn't meet all White House criteria for loosening restrictions. The move garnered protests on Saturday at the Governor's Mansion and a push among some legislators to try to overturn to the order.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office last reported new deaths on Friday, when the total hit 163.
That's nearly double the number of people killed last year from gun violence in the parish, when the tally hit 83, which was down slightly from the year before. The record high was in 2017 at 106.
Statewide, the death total hit 1,969 on Sunday after 19 more deaths were reported. That's the slowest one-day growth in deaths across Louisiana since March 29, when the one-day tally was 14, a Times-Picayune/The Advocate analysis shows.
Still, the roughly two-month run of the virus in the state has accounted for more deaths so far than had any single year's worth of deaths from diabetes, kidney disease, drug overdoses or the flu between 2014 and 2017, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Even the death toll from an especially bad annual flu season in 2018-19, when 1,550 died in Louisiana, was surpassed by the deaths tied to the COVID-19 illness in about a month and a half.
Between the 2014 and 2017, flu deaths were around 720 to 850 annually, on a calendar-year basis, the CDC says.
The first COVID-19 death in Louisiana was reported March 14 and the tally hit 1,601 by April 24, according to state health data.
Deaths from heart disease and cancer remain the leading killers in Louisiana, far out pacing COVID-19 deaths so far. In 2017, deaths from heart disease hit 11,260, while those from cancer hit 9,513, both fifth highest in the nation, the CDC reported.
State health officials and local coroners have said the many of those who have died from COVID-19 have had underlying health conditions, including several of the illness that tend to be leading killers in the state, like heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish grew nearly 1.6% on Sunday from the day before, the health data show. Most other parishes in the region were around East Baton Rouge's daily growth rate or slower, with the exception of West Feliciana Parish, The Advocate analysis shows.
The parish had 149 cases through Sunday, adding seven, or a 4.9% increase from the day before. The parish is home to Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola. It has had 61 cases so far, the state Department of Corrections reported.
Parish officials had planned to start a more aggressive reopening of businesses than what Edwards had ordered last week, citing, in part, the parish's lower apparent case totals in the community after the skewing effect of the state prison's figures were accounted for. But parish officials later said they had reconsidered those plans and would hew to the Edwards' modified extension of the stay-at-home order through May 15.
Statewide, new cases also slowed Sunday, hitting 29,340, up from 29,140 Saturday. That's the smallest one-day growth since at least March 30, the Times-Picayune/The Advocate analysis shows.
Across Louisiana, 1,530 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 213 people on ventilators.
The state is reporting the following numbers for East Baton Rouge:
Cases: 2,086
Deaths: 153
State lab tests: 603
Commercial tests: 9,561
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
See totals for other regional parishes:
Ascension: 644 cases, 40 deaths
Assumption: 197 cases, 6 deaths
East Feliciana: 129 cases, 16 deaths
Iberville: 476 cases, 32 deaths
Livingston: 238 cases, 16 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 103 cases, 15 deaths
St. Helena: 30 cases, 1 death
St. James: 250 cases, 20 deaths
Tangipahoa: 584 cases, 23 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 110 cases, 22 deaths
West Feliciana: 149 cases, 3 deaths
