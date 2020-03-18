Baton Rouge grocery stores are adjusting their hours, designating special hours for elderly and high-risk customers and hiring additional employees in an effort to keep up with the demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. This is like a hurricane times two,” said Jim Crifasi, the owner of Hi Nabor Supermarket, which has three locations. “The only problem is everybody has got it (the same problem). You can’t pull merchandise from other states. This is just terrible.”
For the most part, Hi Nabor has been able to keep shelves stocked with staple items, although Crifasi said bread supplies have been sporadic. The store has even managed to maintain a supply of toilet paper, which has been in high demand since the disease started to become an issue in the U.S. “Cleaning products are really tough,” he said. “We have no wipes, no hand sanitizer.”
Because of the increased demand, Hi Nabor has temporarily trimmed its hours to give employees a break. The store is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the first hour set aside for elderly and special-needs customers. Between the three stores, Crifasi said Hi Nabor could add 15 workers.
At the 10 Rouses Markets in metro Baton Rouge and others across south Louisiana, company officials have begun a push to hire people who have recently been forced out of jobs.
According to advertising and marketing director Tim Acosta, Rouses has received lots of applications this week as the demand for more hires increased. Stores need help in nearly all areas, including cashiers, stockers and cleaning crews.
"We need folks because of this crisis we're in," he said. "We're encouraging folks who may have been in the service industry and are temporarily out of work. We need people across the board. … We have plenty of groceries en route and trucks arriving every day, so with extra staff and if people just buy what they need, then we should have enough product on the shelves for everybody."
At Shoppers Value, general manager Clint Caldwell said the Baton Rouge-based chain is looking to hire workers to keep up with increased customer demand. “It’s hard for us to give a number, but we could use 100 people today,” he said. Caldwell said he has instructed store managers to give hiring preferences to people who worked in the restaurant industry. Many servers no longer have jobs after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced all eateries had to switch to either carry-out, delivery or drive-through service in order to control the pandemic.
Shoppers Value has seen its sales increase by 2½ times at some of its eight locations. The stores have been able to keep “pretty good supply conditions” of most items, except for the goods that have been in high demand during the pandemic.
Shoppers Value hasn’t changed its store daily hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. But Caldwell said the first hour of each day is set aside for customers who are elderly, disabled or first responders in uniform.
Calandro’s, announced via Instagram Wednesday that it was adjusting hours at its two Baton Rouge supermarkets because of the coronavirus outbreak. Beginning Friday, the Government Street and Perkins Road stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the first hour set aside for customers over 60 and at high risk of contracting the disease. This will allow people to get groceries and protect their health, the store said.
It isn't just the local operators adjusting hours. Walmart has trimmed the hours at its Supercenters and Neighborhood stores from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. And Albertsons, which has seven stores in Baton Rouge, is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store is setting aside shopping hours for the elderly and other at-risk people, including pregnant customers and those with compromised immune systems, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.