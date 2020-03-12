As the number of people in Louisiana with the coronavirus rose to 19 on Thursday more universities are moving online and virtually all sports championships and tournaments have been suspended.
And with only 64 Louisianans tested for the coronavirus so far, residents are growing frustrated with the high bar set for testing and the scarcity of kits.
Here are the major breaking stories from day four of Louisiana's coronavirus outbreak.
1. Louisiana is up to 19 coronavirus cases
The Louisiana Department of Health listed four new coronavirus cases in Orleans and a new case in Jefferson parishes, bringing the total to 19 Thursday. The majority of cases have been clustered in the New Orleans area. There have been no cases found yet in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas.
2. Universities cancel face-to-face classes and move instruction online
LSU and Southern University will hold all of its classes online starting March 30 for the remainder of the spring semester, school leaders announced Thursday.
LSU is also taking the unusual step of asking students, faculty and staff members to submit their travel plans to administrators, whether on business or for personal reasons.
3. All LSU, SEC sporting events suspended through March, all remaining NCAA tournaments canceled and new NBA restrictions
The NCAA has canceled its remaining winter and spring championships for men's and women's athletics due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.
This includes the upcoming NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments that were set to kick off next week, as well as baseball, softball, gymnastics and track and field championships.
The Southeastern Conference has suspended all regular season competition for all athletic events, SEC championship events, plus on and off-campus recruiting, until March 30 due to concerns of the spreading coronavirus, league commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.
The NBA's new restrictions, effective immediately through March 16, require all players to remain in their team's market, stay at home as long as possible, hold no group workouts or practices and have team physicians and trainers speak to each player once a day.
4. Louisianans with coronavirus symptoms are frustrated over the high bar for testing and the scarcity of kits
Many sick people haven't been able to get tested for the new coronavirus, and their frustrations mounted Thursday amid worries about both the spread of the disease and for some the thought of an unnecessary two-week quarantine.
As of Thursday evening, Louisiana had tested just 64 people for COVID-19, largely because of the paltry number of test kits provided to states by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
