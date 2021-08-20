As confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the latest developments of the pandemic.

Edwards will hold a 1:30 p.m. press conference to talk about the ongoing response to the fourth surge of COVID.

In Friday's COVID data report, Louisiana saw 56 more confirmed deaths. The total number of COVID hospitalizations statewide dipped below 3,000 patients.

Watch the press conference and follow along below.