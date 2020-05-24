Originally slated to go before voters in May, an Ascension Parish school district proposal for building a new high school in Prairieville and bringing artificial turf to high school football fields, among other projects, will now be held in August, after election dates were rescheduled twice by Gov. John Bel Edwards due to the coronavirus.
Public forums for presenting the school district's proposal to residents before the vote will also be rescheduled.
The proposal, to extend an existing 15.08 mill property tax for 20 years to fund $140 million in bonded debt for school construction projects, will now be on the Aug. 15 ballot.
Last fall, the Ascension Parish School Board voted to put the measure on the May 9 ballot; those elections, however, were later moved by the governor, first to July 25, then to the new August date.
Superintendent David Alexander said it's too early to know how the change in voting dates might affect construction starts and completions, if voters approve the ballot measure.
The proposed $79.5 million high school on Parker Road in Prairieville, for instance, was originally scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.
"You always have a target date, especially when you have a project of this size," Alexander said. "But there are a lot of factors that weigh in to the targeted timeline."
In addition to the proposed new high school, other projects that would be funded with the property tax, if it's extended by voters, are:
- East Ascension High makeover, $27 million.
- Playing surface upgrades with artificial grass at all high school stadiums, including the new Prairieville High School, $7.5 million.
- Gonzales Middle renovations and improvements, $5 million.
- St. Amant Primary classrooms addition, $4.4 million.
- Renovations for two classroom buildings at St. Amant Middle, $4 million.
- Renovations for two classroom buildings at Dutchtown Middle, $2.6 million.
- Donaldsonville High commons area expansion and parking improvements, $2.3 million.
- Roofing replacements at Donaldsonville and St. Amant high schools, $2.1 million.
- Construction of a rear access road on the Dutchtown High campus, $1.5 million.
- Lowery Middle library and professional development room upgrades, $500,000.
Early voting for the Aug. 15 election is Aug. 1 through Aug. 8.
The school district will reschedule public forums on the ballot issue.
"All of the driving factors, all the data, all the reasons we were asking voters to extend the current millage" remain the same, Alexander said.
"They were developed by growth in the parish and the need to make capital improvements for our existing facilities," he said.