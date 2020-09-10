Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will have a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to detail the state's Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions.
Edwards announced Thursday that the state would be moving to Phase 3 for the reopening of the state's economy as the current order that keeps the state in Phase 2 expires.
Calling it his toughest decision during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday the state will move to Phase 3 for the r…
The announcement is expected to mean looser restrictions for restaurants, retail stores, schools, churches, gyms and possibly bars, and a morale boost for residents after six months of turmoil.
Watch live video of the news conference below.
Can't see module below? Click here.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has decided that our state is moving into Phase 3 effective Friday.