Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will have a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to detail the state's Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions.

Edwards announced Thursday that the state would be moving to Phase 3 for the reopening of the state's economy as the current order that keeps the state in Phase 2 expires.

The announcement is expected to mean looser restrictions for restaurants, retail stores, schools, churches, gyms and possibly bars, and a morale boost for residents after six months of turmoil.

