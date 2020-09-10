BR.govrestrictions.091120 TS 370.jpg
Buy Now

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards puts his mask back on, at the conclusion of a press conference at which he announced that 'the data is positive enough that we will be going in to Phase 3' coronavirus restrictions on Friday, conference Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Louisiana State Police Training Academy. The mask mandate will stay in place, he said, during the announcement, which came one day before Phase 2 restrictions expire. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate, AP)

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will have a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to detail the state's Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions.

Edwards announced Thursday that the state would be moving to Phase 3 for the reopening of the state's economy as the current order that keeps the state in Phase 2 expires. 

The announcement is expected to mean looser restrictions for restaurants, retail stores, schools, churches, gyms and possibly bars, and a morale boost for residents after six months of turmoil.

Watch live video of the news conference below.

Can't see module below? Click here.

View comments