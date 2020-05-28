Chinese mandarin pasta salad

When the coronavirus forced schools across Louisiana to close, many children missed out on meals they would normally get at school. To compensate, a federal program seeks to provide families money to buy meals. Here's a quick rundown:

How much can I get?

$285, the cost of the 50 days’ worth of school meals missed because of school closures.

How does it work?

Recipients get a debit card pre-loaded with the money. It works just like SNAP, otherwise known as food stamps.

Who qualifies?

Your family must have a child who was enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade, received free or reduced-price school meals, and whose school was closed for at least five consecutive days because of the coronavirus.

More detailed information on eligibility can be found here. 

How do I apply?

You can apply online here. 

Where can I find more information?

The state has posted an FAQ here.

