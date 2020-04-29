The daily growth in new cases of the novel coronavirus ticked slightly upward on Wednesday in the Baton Rouge area after, one day earlier, the region had hit the lowest one-day growth in cases since late March, new health data show.

But deaths in the same 12-parish region continued up on a marked clip, hitting double-digit, daily growth for the third consecutive day at 325 deaths since the viral pandemic hit the state, according to state and coroner reports.

Statewide, new cases and deaths from the virus have continued on lower growth rates overall than earlier in the virus's sweep through the state, hitting 27,660 cases and 1,802 deaths on Wednesday.

Louisiana added 44 more deaths on Wednesday from the COVID-19 illness tied to the virus, which is down 17 deaths from Tuesday but still above a dip in new deaths over the weekend when reporting tends to wane briefly, a Times-Picayune/The Advocate analysis shows.

Experts have pointed out that case data are affected by the ebbs and flows of the testing process and are an imperfect proxy of the virus's actual spread while deaths are seen as a lagging indicator of the virus. Many experts have noted that, due to the asymptomatic nature of the virus in some people, even documented case numbers reflect only a percentage of the true number of the infections.

Through Sunday, the state has presumed that 17,303 people who received positive diagnoses for the coronavirus have recovered. That total in recoveries works out to nearly 65% of the cases then known in Louisiana.

New cases in the 12-parish Baton Rouge area grew by less than 1% on Tuesday but the figure rebounded to 1.9 percent on Wednesday to reach 4,477 cases. Still that rate of growth is part of a continued declining trend in new cases since the double-digit percentage growth of early April, an Advocate analysis of the data shows.

East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes saw the fastest one-day growth in the region on Wednesday at 2.4% to 2.7%, health data show.

East Baton Rouge Parish had 1,830 total cases on Wednesday, an increase of 43 from Tuesday.

New, finer detail geographic data shows that the St. Gabriel area in eastern Iberville Parish south of Baton Rouge, has had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Baton Rouge area at more than 100.

The area that includes the city of St. Gabriel, poorer areas in the city and also a number of upscale subdivisions in and around it have surpassed 100 cases. As a whole, 55% of the area's residents are African-American and nearly 44% are white. The median income is $29,812, well below the state average, census data show.

The new data, which goes through Sunday and only offers ranges of possible case tallies, means the St. Gabriel area had surpassed Donaldsonville as the previous top location in the Baton Rouge area for the highest number of cases.

Both areas, however, are along the Mississippi River corridor and its array of industrial facilities. Some early analyses have suggested that areas with higher pollution levels, especially fine particulates that can lodge in the lungs, raise the risk of contracting the virus.

The state data break down the coronavirus case numbers by census tract, irregularly shaped chunks of land that the federal government uses for its population and demographic estimates.

Several other tracts breaking the 100-case barrier in south Louisiana are in the New Orleans area, including near LaPlace, along the West Bank and in New Orleans East.

Deaths due to the COVID-19 illness in East Baton Rouge Parish rose to 151 since the pandemic began in the state, up six from Tuesday. The parish continues to have the third highest death total in Louisiana, but, as the state's largest parish by population, its per capita death rate is in the lower middle of the pack.

The state added 28 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

There are now 1,629 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 244 patients on ventilators.

In addition to the confirmed deaths, another 43 people are listed as 'probable' coronavirus-related deaths.

Infectious-disease experts and state health officials have cautioned that the daily figures are often impacted by late reporting that makes it difficult to draw conclusions from only a few days of data.

Mass coronavirus testing at Louisiana nursing homes, prisons could come soon; here's why Louisiana officials hope to use an extra two weeks of a stay-at-home order to ramp up coronavirus testing, a key weapon in the fight to slow t…

The peak of the spread of the virus in Louisiana came in early April, when cases were regularly increasing by over 1,000 per day.

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana's stay-at-home order until May 15. The previous order was set to expire this week.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases updated coronavirus data every day at noon here.

Louisiana Legislature passes election plan after rolling back access to mail-in ballots An emergency plan for Louisiana’s delayed spring elections was approved by the state Legislature after Republican lawmakers rolled back an exp…

LOUISIANA CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS AS OF WEDNESDAY (NOON)

Diagnosed cases: N.A.; cases on Tuesday were 27,286

Presumed recovered: 17,303 as of Sunday

Known coronavirus-related deaths: 1802, up from 1,758 on Tuesday

Probably coronavirus-related deaths: 43, same as Tuesday

Hospitalized coronavirus patients: 1,629, down from 1,666 on Tuesday

Hospitalized coronavirus patients on ventilators: 244, same as Tuesday

Parishes with diagnosed cases: All

Total state tests completed: 7,683, up from 7,567 on Tuesday

Total commercial tests reported: 148,885, up from 143,541 on Tuesday

See totals for other regional parishes:

Ascension: 587 cases, 38 deaths

Assumption: 178 cases, 6 deaths

East Feliciana: 119 cases, 12 deaths

Iberville: 448 cases, 29 deaths

Livingston: 190 cases, 14 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 98 cases, 15 deaths

St. Helena: 28 cases, 1 death

St. James: 243 cases, 19 deaths

Tangipahoa: 549 cases, 21 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 96 cases, 16 deaths

West Feliciana: 111 cases, 3 deaths