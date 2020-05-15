Usually, customers would line up for lunch even before Superior Grill, 5435 Government St., opened its doors at 11 a.m.
But there was no line Friday morning, the first day of Gov. John Bel Edwards' Phase 1 reopening of the state.
State restaurants are limited to only 25% capacity during this phase, and Superior Grill marked tables in its 44-seat dining room with signs, noting where customers can and can't sit. All staff members, including Manager Jesus Botello, were wearing masks, with some wiping and re-wiping surfaces with disinfectant.
Stil,l Botello wasn't expecting a crowd.
"I think people are still being careful," he said. "It will be a gradual thing."
The state shuttered dining rooms in March in its effort to flatten the coronavirus curve but allowed restaurants to continue takeout and delivery services. Botello said customers are still placing takeout orders, especially for family packs.
"We have a lot of customers who live nearby, and they have families, so we'll continue the family packs," Botello said. "We also offered our full menu even when we weren't allowed to open."
Botello said he's received some dinner reservations for Friday evening. Customers who don't have reservations will be asked to give the host or hostess their mobile phone numbers then wait in their cars until a phone call lets them know their tables are ready.
"All of our staff are required to wear masks, and our kitchen staff are wearing both masks and gloves," Botello said. "Customers can wear masks if they want to, but they won't be required."