More than 20 percent of the patients at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System facilities in Jackson has contracted the novel coronavirus and six of them have died due to the illness, state health officials said.

The death total at the state mental facility represents more than half of the deaths in East Feliciana Parish tied to the COVID-19 illness and partially accounts for the small parish's high per capita death rate for the illness that is nearly double East Baton Rouge Parish's rate.

The state system run through the Department of Health has several programs in different facilities that provide mental health and behavioral health services.

State health officials did not say which portions of the operation were most affected but noted in a statement over the weekend that of the 143 patients with confirmed cases, 35 have recovered and more were in "near recovery."

In addition to the patients, 47 staffers at the state operation have been infected but nearly half, 21, have already recovered, state health officials said.

61 mental health patients test positive for coronavirus at this Louisiana hospital Sixty-one patients and about a dozen staffers at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The virus and its related illness, COVID-19, have hit adult long-term care facilities hard in Louisiana and across the nation. More than one-third of all coronavirus deaths and nearly 11% of all cases in the state have come from nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

State health officials said they have been taking steps to steps test patients in Jackson and isolate those who are infected.

"We are screening essential employees and essential visitors daily upon arrival to the facility," said Kevin Litten, spokesman for the Department of Health.

The latest tally of coronavirus cases marks a significant increase from late March, when state officials reported 61 infected patients. Workers were complaining then that the state was responding slowly to the outbreak.

Even two weeks ago, on April 14, state officials reported 97 cases among patients and 31 among staffers. The number of deaths, if any, at that point was unclear.

When asked about the availability of N95 respirator masks and other protective equipment, Litten said the health system has "an adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which includes enough masks for employees to use according to" federal guidelines.

Litten pointed to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which allow the reuse of respirator masks, if necessary, under strict hygiene controls.

East Feliciana Parish has more than 19,300 residents and, in recent weeks, has maintained a per capita death rate from COVID-19 that is among the highest in the 12-parish Baton Rouge area, an Advocate analysis of state data shows.

East Feliciana had 11 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday. On a per capita basis, that works out to nearly 57 deaths per 100,000 people.

East Baton Rouge Parish was at nearly 32 deaths per 100,000 people on Monday, with 140 COVID-19 deaths reported so far.

Statewide, the per capita death rate is 36 per 100,000 people.