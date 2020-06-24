Livingston singer Laine Hardy's girlfriend, Sydney Taylor, and Hardy's bodyguard, Patrick Bedwell, have also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to online posts.
Taylor, also of Livingston, is an LSU student and the reigning Miss Louisiana Teen USA.
2019 "American Idol" winner Hardy announced his diagnosis on Sunday night, adding that his symptoms are mild. On Tuesday night, 19-year-old Hardy posted that due to his illness, he's delaying the start of his summer virtual tour.
"Although my symptoms are mild, I am following the doctor’s orders to quarantine at home and concentrate on getting better," 2019 "American Idol" winner Hardy posted online. "I’m bummed to say that I will have to delay the start of my summer vTour dates. I just want to be in the best condition for y’all when I play!"
His Thursday virtual concert is rescheduled to July 23, while the July 9 show is reset to Aug. 6. All tickets are valid for their newly rescheduled dates. To purchase tickets, priced at $15, visit https://lainehardy.bubbleup.live/.
Hardy's Facebook post announcing his illness has received 6,500 comments thus far, and been shared 1,200 times.
"Well day 2 of quarantine is drawing to an end. Laine and I both are still unable to taste or smell anything at all," Bedwell posted on Facebook on Tuesday night. "We are still doing well and waiting to wake tomorrow and be able to taste food. … Sydney is well also. But we are not happy with her because she can taste and smell."