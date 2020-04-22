As Louisiana country star Hunter Hayes hunkers down at home in Nashville, Tennessee, online buzz points to the possibility of his being the Astronaut on this season's "The Masked Singer."
He sounds so much like him, the fans say. And what about all those clues? The White House — the Breaux Bridge native played there as a child at the invitation of President Bill Clinton; the accordion — that was one of the first instruments Hayes learned to play; and the breaking record — he opened for one of The Flaming Lips' shows when that band achieved the most concerts played in multiple cities over a 24-hour period. What do you think?
To watch the Astronaut perform Louisiana Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle's "You Say" during a recent episode of "The Masked Singer," click here.
A new episode airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In the FOX reality competition series, celebrities face off against one another, with each singer's identity hidden behind an elaborate costume that includes a full face mask. The season started out with 18 celebrity singers and it's now down to seven: besides Astronaut, there's Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Banana, Rhino and Night Angel.
One singer is eliminated each week, and at that time reveals his or her true identity.
Meanwhile, 28-year-old country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hayes had to put his spring tour on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, he's started a series of YouTube concerts titled "In The Lab."
"The Lab is like taking a full-blown live show, with all the lights, action, and full band feel, and shrinking it down into a 10 by 10 square where Hunter builds and crafts the arrangements live on the spot," his website explains. "So you not only get to see the performance of the finished songs like you would in regular shows, but you also get to experience parts of the process that are rarely ever done live — like seeing the song built on the spot and how it can be arranged differently in any moment."
The series' fourth episode, which debuted last week, goes more intimate, with Hayes sitting at the piano in his candle-lit "labrary," strumming his guitar and singing. His dog Ella walks through at one point. To watch the episode, click here.