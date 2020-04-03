The Gonzales Jambalaya Festival scheduled for Memorial Day weekend next month has been canceled due to the "uncertainty" created by the novel coronavirus, the festival organization's leadership said Friday.
In a joint Facebook post, the Jambalaya Festival Association's leadership wrote that they hoped to reschedule the 53-year-old event for later this year.
"President Wally Taillon and Mayor Barney Arceneaux met this morning and mutually agreed that this decision is in the best interest of the city residents and anyone else attending the festival," the Facebook statement says.
Arceneaux is the city's mayor. Taillon is the longtime president of the festival association.
This year's event had been scheduled for May 22 to 24.
The viral pandemic has forced the cancellation or suspension of a variety of public events in recent weeks as state leaders and public health officials have enforced ever stricter social distancing rules that have greatly limited public gatherings.
The street festival in downtown Gonzales celebrates Ascension Parish's trademark dish of rice, chicken and sausage and typically happens over the Memorial Day weekend, crowning the "world champion" jambalaya cooker and winners of other contests.
Contestants must cook over an open, wood fire in black, cast-iron pots, and competitors' dishes are liberally shared with the strolling public.