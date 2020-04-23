The Baton Rouge Area Chamber continues to track some economic indicators during the coronavirus pandemic through a weekly dashboard.
There were 14,452 unemployment claims across the Baton Rouge metro area as of April 11, down about 23% from two straight weeks prior of 18,000 people filing for unemployment claims across the region.
Hotel occupancy for Baton Rouge area hotels continued to remain low, between April 5 and 11th it was down 38% over the year and the rooms were only 21% full. Hotel revenue collected in the region was only $750,000 compared to $3.3 million last year during the same time frame a decline of 77%.
There are more than 71,500 unemployment claims for workers in the accommodation and food services industry across Louisiana as of mid-April.
Residents across the Baton Rouge metro area are also traveling less since the statewide stay-at-home order in mid-March, according to smartphone data collected by Google. There was a 39% drop in residents traveling to retail locations and for recreation and a 40% drop in residents commuting to work as of April 11.