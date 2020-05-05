Locally-owned Domino’s Pizza stores throughout the Baton Rouge area began donating 4,400 pizzas within their local communities last week so that coronavirus front-line employees at hospitals, medical centers, health departments and grocery stores could get a hot meal.
Twenty-two Domino’s stores throughout the greater Baton Rouge area will each donate 200 pizzas as part of this national effort.
Altogether, Domino’s stores nationwide will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices to their communities, according to a news release. For more information, visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/stories.
Food trucks at BREC parks
BREC has lowered its fee to allow food trucks to operate from area BREC parks. In addition, the parish's parks commission is also allowing some restaurants to offer delivery service in parks.
Restaurants participating in the Parkside Pickup currently include Walk-Ons Bistreaux & Bar, Newk’s Eatery, Louisiana Lemonade and Ninja Snowballs. You can find their schedules on the restaurants' social media pages and neighborhood apps.
Restaurants and food trucks interested in participating in BREC’s Parkside Pickup can call (225) 388-3007 or email druggiero@brec.org.
Waitr expands service on west bank
Waitr has expanded its service to West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes, with food delivery now available in Port Allen, Brusly, Addis and Plaquemine.
So far, area restaurants that have signed on with Waitr include Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Portobello’s Grill, DC's Grill, Cou-yon's Cajun BBQ, Court Street Cafe, Burger Me, La Bayou Bistro, Rotolos Pizzeria, Athenos, Cheesy’s Phillysteaks & More, Tasty Donuts, Serena Express, Jimmy Brown's Patio Cafe, Mary Lee's Doughnuts, Rio Cantina, Brown's Café, Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill and Nino’s Grill, according to a news release.
Waitr also is hiring. To apply, visit waitrapp.com/become-a-driver and choose the Port Allen tab. For more information, visit waitrapp.com/for-restaurants.
The Velvet Cactus reopens
Shuttered since March 22, the Velvet Cactus, 7455 Old Hammond Highway, reopened last week to provide curbside service. It will open its patio at a later date.
For now, the restaurant is operating on a limited menu. Call (225) 227-2563 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to place your curbside order. Visit thevelvetcactus.com to check out the menu.
Chick-fil-A's meal kits come to stores
Chick-fil-A's is now offering customers a new way to enjoy its food.
Chick-fil-A is rolling out a Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit, which includes all of the ingredients and instructions necessary to make two servings. The kit includes chicken, marinara sauce, Italian-style cheeses, spaghetti noodles, cherry tomatoes and a garlicky lemon-cream sauce.
Since the chicken and pasta are cooked, a news release says the meal takes about 30 minutes to make. The kit sells for $14.99 and is available at participating restaurants.
For more information, visit chick-fil-a.com.