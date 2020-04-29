Red River Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Alexandria-based Red River Bank, generated $6.7 million of net income during first quarter up from $5.7 million during the time period one year before.
Earnings per share increased to 92 cents up from 85 cents during first quarter 2019.
Other banks in the state saw profits plummet during first quarter but Red River Bank bucked the trend as profits increased by 18% over the year despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Bank revenue increased from $15.4 million in net interest income during first quarter 2019 to $16 million as of March 31.
It was among the most prolific paycheck protection program lenders in Louisiana during the first round of funding, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The bank underwrote 1,100 paycheck protection program loans totaling $190 million through the U.S. Small Business Administration as of April 20. Inside that figure, about 88% of those loans were for small businesses requesting $350,000 or less. Its average loan size was $173,000.
It increased its provision for loan losses for the first quarter by $125,000 to $503,000 which is set aside for potential loan defaults.
The bank deferred loan payments on 390 loans totaling $200 million which was 13.8% of all loans in its portfolio as of March 31.
"We are monitoring credit issues extremely closely," said Blake Chatelain, CEO of Red River Bank in a news release. "We expect that our income from the PPP program will be offset by the costs associated with implementing the program and increased loan provision expense."
The bank had $2 billion in total assets, total deposits of $1.73 billion and $1.45 billion in total loans as of March 31.
Red River Bank's stock was trading at $39 per share on Wednesday morning, down from its 52 week peak of $56 per share in January. Its market capitalization is $286 million.