Child care providers have lost at least $1.7 million because of closings sparked by the coronavirus and sites that care for about 12,500 children are in danger of staying shut permanently, according to a survey released Thursday morning.

Nearly three out of four early learning centers -- 72% -- say they are not collecting tuition from families during the pandemic.

The survey was done by the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, an advocacy group for child care sites that mostly cater to children from birth to age 5.

Only 31% of about 1,400 publicly licensed centers statewide remain open and those are mostly serving the children of doctors, nurses and others considered "essential" workers not covered by Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order.

The survey was done from March 16-23, before the spread of the virus accelerated and led to the temporary closing of hundreds of centers.

That means losses are likely well above the $1.7 million pinpointed in the survey.

"We really have no idea how much this is costing industry," said Libbie Sonnier-Netto, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.

Organizers said about one-third of providers statewide responded to the survey.

About 1,000 of the roughly 1,400 licensed sites are closed.

"The child care sector, which already operates on thin financial margins, is experiencing serious, negative impacts from COVID-19 and the full extent of those impacts is yet to be seen," the report says.

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Leaders of early learning centers initially said they planned to remain open, especially to aid families who have to work.

However, lots of families are now keeping their children at home since they are at home because of the governor's order or employment issues.

A total of 78% of child care providers say they have lost revenue because of the coronavirus.

About one-third of early learning centers that also employ about 2,000 fulltime and parttime employees say they will close for good if the shutdown drags on.

Jessica Baghian, assistant state superintendent of education, said if centers that care for 12,500 children remain closed parents "will be far worse off than we were before the pandemic."

Mother’s Choice Child Care Center in Baton Rouge is one of the 74 child care centers in Baton Rouge that remains open.

Like other centers that are sticking it out, Mother’s Choice has seen the number of children it serves cut in half and the center has had to temporarily lay off several staff members. Operations have become more expensive with the limitations of 10 people in a room.

Erica Machen, assistant director of Mother’s Choice Child Care Center in Baton Rouge, said “it was very scary” at first, but financial concerns, while still serious, have lessened a bit. She said the state has helped by expanding the eligibility for its Child Care Assistant Programs to critical workers during the pandemic.

“I’m less fearful now than I was at the beginning about the finances,” Machen said. “I’m more fearful to be honest about safety.”

The center, which is located off Old Hammond Highway not far from Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, already had served many children of parents who were first responders and health care workers. Young children, Machen said, are getting sick but may have COVID-19.

“Those are your invisible carriers, and our kids go home with people who are on the front lines, so that’s what has us worried,” she said.

To protect her staff, the center is cleaning even more vigorously than before, everyrone’s temperature is checked when they show up each day, and staff clean behind the children throughout the day.

“My staff is exposed daily and they come anyways,” Machen said. “They are here because they want to be here.”

The closings and other upheaval triggered by the virus come at a time when health care workers and first responders especially need assistance.

A total of 44,089 registered nurses and other health care workers and law enforcement in Louisiana need child care, according to the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta.

That represents nearly 1 of every 4 workers that fill those essential jobs.

