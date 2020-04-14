The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 156 in the Baton Rouge area Tuesday, adding to a grim milestone that saw Louisiana surpass 1,000 fatalities from the pandemic and join only three other states with at least as many deaths.
East Baton Rouge Parish's death tally hit 65 on Tuesday, adding two more from the day before, and constituting a little more than a third of all deaths in the region tied to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
Across the 12-parish capital area, 13 more deaths were reported since Monday, when the state and local coroners offices had tallied 23 new deaths from this past weekend. The East Baton Rouge coroner suggested before the weekend began that the area might be approaching the peak.
Newly compiled data also show that age and racial disparities in deaths tied to COVID-19 in East and West Baton Rouge parishes match those reported statewide. That information in other area parishes wasn’t available Tuesday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards created a task force last week to combat and study health gaps between white and black Louisianians after state officials found that 70% of people who died from COVID-19 in Louisiana were black. African Americans make up one-third of the state's population.
Meanwhile, newly diagnosed cases of the virus in the Baton Rouge area hit 3,099 on Tuesday but did so as part of a slowing trend, increasing only 3.3% from Monday. Diagnosed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish were up 1.7% to 1,295, the latest state data show.
While younger, healthier people infected by the virus often experience mild symptoms, older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are more vulnerable to serious complications. Statewide, 63% of those who have died were 70 or older.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, 58% of all people who died were 70 or older.
More than 70% of those who have died of COVID-19 in the parish were black. They were generally younger than those of other races who died from the illness. The average age of black patients was around 67, compared with 79 for other races, according to those figures.
In West Baton Rouge Parish, eight of the 10 people who died were black, the Coroner’s Office has said.
In both parishes, almost all who died had underlying health conditions.
African Americans in both parishes make up a greater share of the total population than the state average, but the share of black residents dying from COVID-19 remains significantly higher than each parish’s share of black residents.
Some experts have said the racial disparities in coronavirus deaths have laid bare structural racism in Louisiana that has contributed to worse health care outcomes for African Americans.
Dr. William “Beau” Clark, the East Baton Rouge coroner, has said that almost all of the persons who died in the parish appeared to have had access to primary medical care.
Even when people have access to health care and are on medication for chronic illness, a review of someone’s lifelong medical history is needed to paint a fuller picture, said Amy Lesen, an associate professor and researcher in the Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center at Dillard University.
Racial and socioeconomic bias in medicine and lack of affordable health care often sees people forgo regular doctor visits, she said: “These are not issues we did not know about. This virus is shining a light on something we’ve known about for a long time.”
Staff writers Lea Skene and Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this story.