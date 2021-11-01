Louisiana is continuing its coronavirus vaccine incentive program “Shot for $100” through November, hoping to persuade more people to get the shot by offering them money.

More than 19,000 people have received a Visa cash card through the effort so far. The program started in August aimed at college students. Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded it in October to cover anyone newly getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health said 5- to 11-year-olds will be eligible if federal officials sign off on a vaccine for the children and their parents give consent for them to get immunized.

“Thanks to many Louisianans working together, the fourth surge is behind us, but in order to help avoid another surge we need many more of our people to get vaccinated," Edwards, a Democrat, said in a statement. "This is how we’re going to put this pandemic behind us and protect our loved ones and our communities.”

To be eligible, people must use one of the community-based vaccination sites listed on ShotFor100.com. A person may only participate once in the program. After getting the shot, those participating receive the gift card and must register it online so it will be loaded with $100. More information is available on the website or by calling Louisiana's vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

Despite the cash incentive and a separate vaccine lottery Louisiana offered earlier this year, the state still has one of the nation's lowest coronavirus immunization rates. Nearly 2.2 million Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated, 47% of the state's total population, according to state health department data.