Louisiana remains under 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, new data from the state shows.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 29,673 COVID-19 cases across the state. 2,131 of those cases are in East Baton Rouge.

As of Monday, 1,991 people have died from the virus while the state reports more than 20,000 patients have recovered.

An additional 11 East Baton Rouge residents died from coronavirus over the past few days, pushing to parish total to 174 deaths since the first was reported almost six weeks ago.

The parish coroner's office announced the latest deaths in a press release Monday morning. The victims range in age from 44 to 84, four women and seven men.

All had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.

See our coronavirus tracking map here.