Waste Management is asking residents to refrain from placing bulk waste on their curbs as trash continues to grow during the coronavirus pandemic.
"As residential trash volumes increase, it is likely this will continue as people are sheltering in place, working from home and schools are closed," a company press release says.
Waste Management is asking residents in Livingston, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as the City of Zachary, to voluntarily refrain from or limit the amount of bulk and yard waste materials placed curbside.
The release clarifies that these items will continue to be collected, though there may be a delay in doing so.
Bulk waste includes furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, while yard waste includes grass clippings, brush, tree limbs, etc.
Household waste and recycling will continue to be collected during this time. Check wm.com/alerts for the latest service updates.