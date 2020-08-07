Days after the Louisiana Department of Health revoked Firehouse BBQ's food permit for violating social distancing rules, the LDH closure notice, bottom, and a mesage from the eatery referring to the 'illegal' mask mandate and fight with the LDH are seen on the main door, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The defiant Denham Spring eatery has no requirements for masks for customers or employees, during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.