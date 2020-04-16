Editor's note: As Americans continue to stay at home to help flatten the curve on the coronavirus pandemic, we're catching up with some Louisiana actors to find out how the crisis is affecting them, and what they're doing during this unprecedented upheaval in our daily lives.
If you've watched any of Apple TV+'s new drama mystery "Home Before Dark" this month, you've seen Baton Rouge native Louis Herthum. He's Frank Briggs Sr., the sheriff in a small lakeside town where a young girl/aspiring reporter named Hilde begins unearthing clues to an unsolved cold case that the residents and Briggs just want to forget.
Apple TV+ released all 10 episodes of the series' freshman season on April 3. Herthum was shooting episodes for Season 2 when production shut down March 13.
Past credits for 63-year-old veteran actor include starring roles on HBO's "Westworld," Netflix's "What/If" and "Longmire," and CBS' "Murder She Wrote." He's also done numerous stage productions, commercials, films and TV guest-starring roles, as well as producing several films through his Louisiana-based production company Ransack Films.
The following interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
This crisis has affected everyone. How has it affected you professionally and personally?
Personally, I was unable to spend spring break with my daughter Liv, which we were both so looking forward to. So, of course, that really sucked. And, of course, not being able to see friends is no fun at all. I have a wonderful tight knit group of friends. We did have a four-hour Zoom party last Saturday night which was great fun, cocktail party at that. I recommend it highly. No Ubers needed.
Professionally? Well, all work in front of the camera has halted 100%. I just finished an episode of "Home Before Dark" Season 2 in Vancouver on March 5, flew home the next day, then the following Friday, March 13 (yes, Friday the 13th) the whole show shut down. And within days before and after the 13th, pretty much all production had shut down. So I don’t anticipate work in front of the camera to resume for some time. One of the worst places to practice social distancing in on a movie set. Just too many people in one space.
Are you able to work on any acting, writing or producing types of projects at home?
I have been able to continue to do voice-over auditions, which I have always done from home anyway. They seem to have increased a little so there is that, but I haven’t booked anything since the shutdown. I am preparing a podcast that I have been wanting to do, so I have been working on that. I do have some other projects that I would like to write, but will have to see how long this shutdown lasts and if I will be able to give them the time they need. I am not a writer per se, so I need more time than most in that regard.
Where are you isolating, at home in California?
Yes, home in Santa Monica. I am also picking up my guitar more than usual and that’s good. Even though I am not a great player, it’s fun for me and I feel like trying to get better at it is a worthwhile activity. I also plan on — "plan on" being the operative words — continuing to teach myself German. My daughter is much better at it than I am.
What are you watching (do you still follow "Westworld"?), listening to, reading?
Oh yes, of course. Still a big fan of "Westworld." It has certainly taken a turn this season hasn’t it? My TV daughter Dolores is quite the badass these days. She will certainly rule the world one day and when she does, I hope she remembers her dear old dad, if you know what I mean, ha! As far as what else I am watching … I would be remiss not to mention "Home Before Dark," but other than that, I am catching up on "Ozark," watching "The Outsider," recently finished "Servant," which I recommend, and I am very seriously considering watching "Tiger King" since everyone is talking about it. I am a big fan of "The Voice" and my guilty pleasure is "Survivor."
I have been trying to read some of the classic novels that I have never read. Just finished "Catcher in the Rye." Believe it or not, I had never read it. Enjoyed it quite a lot. Next on the list, "To Kill a Mockingbird." Of course, I saw the movie years ago and saw Ed Harris in the Aaron Sorkin version on Broadway in January but have never read the book. And then "The Peripheral" by William Gibson.
Do you like to cook or are you ordering in a lot?
I do cook. In fact, I was just talking with my sister Claire (Major, of Baton Rouge), telling her about all the soup I have been making and experimenting with. I love soup and they have been really tasty, if I do say so myself. But my cooking consists mostly of steaming veggies and grilling fish and shrimp. I do make a mean breakfast as well. I am not too deep into cooking, but I think I will try to delve deeper with all this time on my hands. It's a win-win after all, I learn something and I will eat well.
"Home Before Dark" premiered last week. Describe your character. Have you gotten any viewer feedback yet?
He is the sheriff in a small town in Washington state and has been for many years; his father before him was also sheriff and he is … well, I would say less than ethical. But as I was told by producers while filming Season 1, he may be engaging in some questionable activity, but "he believes that what he is doing is the right thing." As for viewer feedback, I have not read any, but one friend from Florida texted me saying … "Hey Sheriff Briggs, you’re a real jerk."
Have you found any positives to this stay-at-home experience?
Actually, I have. It’s not the worst thing in the world not to have to worry about an audition, learning lines, jumping on a plane and being away from home for weeks at a time, even though those are definitely First World problems. But it is kinda nice to chill out and reflect on life, how it has gone and what it is going to look like going forward. I think there is a lesson to be learned in all of this. I just got off the phone with a dear friend in Baton Rouge. We had a great conversation about all of this and how this was, or should be, a time for a "reset" for us all. I think we could use one.
Anything else you'd like to add?
Sure. I would ask people to be on the lookout for an episode of CBS' "FBI: Most Wanted" called "Getaway," which I shot in January but am not really sure when it will air. I will also be in the final episode of Season 2 of "Dirty John" ("The Betty Broderick Story") on USA (premiering June 2).
I would also like to thank the lovely people of Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas for their constant support of my acting career. It truly means the world to me. And I wish all the good folks in Louisiana all the best and please … stay safe!