Officials at Baton Rouge's largest homeless facility are preparing for a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus, amid worries the population it serves is more vulnerable to catching and experiencing a more severe form of the disease.

People who are homeless are at heightened risk of contracting contagious illnesses because they sleep in close quarters at encampments and shelters, visit doctors infrequently and have a higher prevalence of respiratory problems, advocates say.

Workers at St. Vincent de Paul, the largest homeless shelter in Baton Rouge, have been taking several steps to ward off a potential outbreak of the virus at its facility. In recent days, shelter staff have been cleaning doorknobs and surfaces, as well as spreading the word about the virus.

“We’re prepared for the worst, and hopefully the best will happen,” said St. Vincent de Paul's President and CEO Michael Acaldo.

The preparations come ahead of state health officials detecting the first presumptive case of the coronavirus Monday in a patient from Jefferson Parish. That person was being treated at a hospital in New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards exhorted people to remain vigilant in helping curb the illness' spread, pointing to prevention steps like hand washing, cough covering and staying home when sick.

But for people who are homeless, access to soap and water can be difficult, and those with underlying conditions weakening their immune system make them more susceptible to severe, and potentially fatal, complications, Acaldo said.

The facility in past years has experienced hepatitis A and flu outbreaks. In many ways, they're taking similar steps to stave off the latest illness.

About 120 people stay at St. Vincent de Paul's shelters on a given night at four different locations. The men’s dorm has about 25 beds, while other areas have private rooms typically used to house families.

The shelter could use those rooms as quarantine areas if the coronavirus is detected. The shelter would also require someone who is sick to wear a mask, Acaldo said.

“We’re going to have to figure out an appropriate way to quarantine and work with the local healthcare community to make sure they get the care they need and contain the spread,” he said.

COVID-19 has infected more than 600 people in the U.S. — killing at least 22 — following the its global spread from its epicenter in Wuhan, China, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus causes flu-like symptoms, like fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials said they believe it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to the flu. But unlike hepatitis A, influenza and other contagious illnesses, no vaccine yet exists for COVID-19, and it's raised alarms in the global health community because no one has immunity to it.

A state-run lab in Baton Rouge is currently the only one capable of testing for COVID-19 in Louisiana. Though the case stemming from Jefferson Parish is considered "presumptive" until the CDC confirms it as the disease, federal officials have moved to make it easier for commercial labs to start testing for it.