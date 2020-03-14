Saturday afternoon near Hundred Oaks Avenue, which has historically been the starting point for Baton Rouge's annual St. Patrick's Day Wearin' of the Green parade, cars lined the streets, cyclists rode past and parents lugged children down sidewalks in strollers or clutched in their arms.

Although the popular parade was canceled earlier this week, many people were still throwing their own parties, whether they hosted three or 30 guests. Pop-up tents, lawn chairs and bouncy castles dotted yards, while numerous Irish flags draped from eaves or hanging from posts fluttered in a light breeze.

As Louisiana residents respond to the latest public health crisis, many in Baton Rouge have largely continued about their daily lives, despite the threat of the coronavirus.

Dozens of people in the state have been confirmed as presumptive positives for COVID-19, though none have been reported in Baton Rouge. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency this week, closing all public schools and banning gatherings of 250 people or more.

The first Louisiana death from the virus was announced Saturday afternoon. East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome declared a parish-wide emergency within an hour of that announcement.

Still, while some residents have reported being unable to find toilet paper or hand sanitizer in stores across the capital city, the traffic remains bustling, children can still be seen playing with their friends and many businesses remain open.

The party must go on

At one home on S. Acadian Thruway, party-goers crammed into a yard, parking their vehicles along a crowded side street. Most of the people in attendance had planned on riding in the parade.

Artwork was displayed in the yard of a man wearing a leprechaun hat and a mask holding a Corona beer.

Many guests wore masks, and a double hand-washing station was available near the bathrooms.

Other parties walked the line between social distancing — reducing close contact between people to avoid virus transmission — and socializing.

Nelson Davenport IV, 29, has held a St. Patrick's Day gathering at his home on S. Eugene Street for the six years he has lived there. This Saturday was no different: He was hosting a crawfish boil and expected roughly 40 people.

While the coronavirus was an obvious concern, he did not believe it would interfere with the celebration.

"I think it's kind of blown out of proportion," Davenport said. " I think it's a lot of media-driven hysteria."

He is still taking precautions, such as equipping his guests with hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes. If anyone is feeling sick, he told them not to show up. His good friend, Tom Trepanier, 30, even flew down from Tennessee to attend and helped him erect a tent in the front yard the morning before festivities were scheduled to begin.

Traveling was fine, Trepanier said, even if the plane he flew in from Atlanta was only a quarter of the way full. He was mostly put out that he wasn't going to see the parade, but he was excited to spend time with Davenport and party with their friends.

By noon, about 25-30 people had arrived, all decked out in green, mingling together under a tent, drinking and laughing.

However, nearby neighbors Melissa and Casey O'Banion had canceled their own annual celebration as news of the coronavirus escalated.

"It was a good excuse not to host people," joked Casey O'Banion.

He held his 18-month-old daughter Flannery in his arms as he stood on his front porch Saturday morning, flanked by his wife. Melissa added that because both of them work in healthcare, they were ready to relax after the taxing week.

Plus, she said, they didn't want to spread any germs.

"I am not afraid. I have taken precautions."

At the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, meanwhile, the mood was more subdued.

While few of the travelers wore protective masks or gloves, security and food service employees said the number of people flying through the airport had thinned considerably in recent days. Most travelers hurried through the terminal, trying to catch their flights or claim their luggage.

Christian Carley, 30, was on his way back to Boise, Idaho after spending the week visiting LSU as a prospective Ph.D. student. He said he was not concerned enough to take precautions like using hand sanitizer.

"I'm a rebel," he said, shrugging.

Other travelers were more cautious. Derek, who works for a large airline and declined to give his last name, said he was returning home to Baton Rouge after seeing flight after flight with extreme seating differences.

Some flights that normally seat 150 people only had 14 passengers, he said.

"Every flight I work is almost empty," he said. "You walk on and it's eerie."

In those cases, there are so few people on board passengers ask if they are on the wrong plane. But some flights — the ones departing college towns — are instead packed and filled with students as universities across the country close or switch to remote learning.

Others seemed to have made peace with their decision to fly — or host travelers — as the virus spreads.

Baton Rouge mayor signs emergency declaration after state's first coronavirus death confirmed East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Saturday declared a local public health emergency, freeing up state and federal funds…

Angel Byers, of Richmond, Virginia, flew down to visit her daughter, who moved to Baton Rouge recently. Byers paid attention when people coughed, kept her distance from other travelers on the plane and equipped herself with a mask and wipes. As a nurse, she knows how to stay safe, one measure at a time.

"There's nothing else you can do," Byers said.

Flying from Los Angeles following a musical performance with her ensemble group, 75-year-old Geraldine Edwards carried "gallons of hand sanitizer," wore blue disposable gloves and kept a mask in her bag.

"I am not afraid. I have taken precautions," Edwards said. "I've prayed about the issue."

Outside of the terminal, as passengers prepared to board a bus, people threw their arms around each other and embraced.