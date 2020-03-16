The Baton Rouge Zoo has joined in the widespread closures related to the novel coronavirus.
Officials announced Monday afternoon the Baton Rouge Zoo is temporarily closing its doors to the public starting Tuesday. Plans are to tentatively re-open April 1.
"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of guests, staff and volunteers to prevent the spread of COVID-19," a news release says.
All special and private events, including birthday parties, safari nights and cooperate functions, scheduled through April 1 are also cancelled.
Although the zoo won't be open to the public, essential veterinary and animal care staff will be on site to care for the animals, officials said.