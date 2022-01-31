A federal judge has ruled that a medical school in north Louisiana is within its bounds to enforce “reasonable safety measures” during the coronavirus pandemic — which included suspending a student who would not wear a mask — though the school must also accept written dissents from students who refuse coronavirus vaccines.

Three students, joined by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, filed a lawsuit last year against the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, a private medical school housed on the University of Louisiana-Monroe campus, over its vaccination requirements for students. Landry was quickly dropped as a plaintiff, but the students, Rachel Magliulo, Matthew Willis and Kirsten Willis Hall, moved forward with the lawsuit. They tried this month to hold the medical school in contempt of court, which U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty denied in a Jan. 28 order.

The ruling came after an October 2021 settlement agreement between the two sides. Doughty issued a temporary restraining order last August that prevented the medical school, known as VCOM, from retaliating against students and denying admittance to would-be doctors who won’t get vaccinated. Doughty was nominated to the federal bench by President Donald Trump.

The settlement specified that VCOM would accept the three students’ “written dissents” against receiving the vaccine but that Magliulo, Willis and Hall would also remain subject to safety measures, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Doughty also ordered that VCOM could not discriminate or retaliate against the three students, which included referencing their vaccination status while communicating with residency programs. They agreed that residency programs and hospitals where students rotate could have their own vaccination requirements beyond VCOM's control.

Each side agreed to pay its own attorneys’ fees and court costs, and the three students released the school from any monetary claims related to the lawsuit.

But after agreeing to the settlement, the three students argued earlier this month that VCOM was out of compliance and that the school should be held in contempt of court and sanctioned. They railed against weekly COVID testing requirements for unvaccinated students and masking rules, describing them as “discriminatory against a class of people based upon a medical condition.”

The students used Willis as an example, saying he was suspended on Nov. 12 after school administrators received complaints over his refusal to wear a mask. VCOM officials told Willis that the school’s Honor Code Council would take up the complaints, and in the meantime, he could no longer be present on campus, participate in classes or work on clinical and research activity.

They argued that his suspension was a violation of the settlement agreement.

Doughty disagreed.

“Unlike the requirements the Court found excessive previously, these requirements allow the students to remain unvaccinated, to remain at VCOM, and to complete their academic requirements,” he wrote in his Jan. 28 ruling. “ The validity of Willis’ suspension for violating the mask mandate depends upon whether the mask mandate itself violated the Consent Judgment. Because this Court finds the mask mandate does not violate the Consent Judgment, there was a valid reason for Willis’ suspension.”

A VCOM spokesperson said school officials hope that Doughty’s latest ruling will finally resolve the lawsuit “so that our students can fully focus on their education going forward.”

“VCOM’s concern is, and always has been, for the health of its students, employees and the patients its students see in their early clinical experiences,” said Desi Hammett, the school's director for communications.“By allowing VCOM to implement specified reasonable safety measures, such as masking requirements, testing requirements, quarantine requirements and restrictions on travel, the court has ensured that the college will be able to create a safe environment for students to learn and engage with faculty, staff and fellow students.”

Attorneys for the three students did not immediately respond to messages Monday.

The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Jan. 7 that hospitals and health care providers — among other private employers — could mandate the coronavirus vaccine for employees. Though VCOM is a private university, it holds a partnership with the public University of Louisiana system that factored into the students’ lawsuit against it.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Jan. 13 that the federal government could not use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate vaccinations for businesses with 100 or more employees. But the nation’s high court also held in a separate ruling that vaccine requirements could remain in place for health care providers that receive federal money.