Local health care providers in East Baton Rouge Parish joined forces Monday to open a drive-thru testing center at Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus for the novel coronavirus.

But because testing kits are still limited, not just anyone can pull up and be administered a test, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and local health care officials stressed.

Tests will be administered only on weekdays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and only for people who have contacted their primary doctors first and gotten a signed order to be tested for COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

Patients will also need to show their state-issued ID and insurance cards. And they won't learn their results for up to three to four days.

"As of this morning, East Baton Rouge Parish doesn’t have any confirmed case of coronavirus. However, this is a very fluid situation," Broome said during her Monday morning press conference with parish health officials. "Things could change from moment to moment."

That could include the hours of operation and protocols surrounding operations at the drive-thru testing center.

The center is being staffed by clinicians from the Baton Rouge Clinic, Baton Rouge General Health System, Ochsner-Baton Rouge, Our Lady of Lake and Woman's hospitals. Tests will be performed by a private lab.

The health care officials who joined Broome from Our Lady of the Lake and the Baton Rouge General Health system said testing for the virus was already occurring before the decision was made to open the testing center in Mid-City. But they didn't know how many tests had been administered by the state and/or private clinics.

"We only get information about confirmed cases," Broome said.

Officials also couldn't say how many tests were available at the testing center when it opened Monday but did say local health care providers were blending their resources to complete as many tests as possible at the center.

"We're going to test until we run out," said Ryan Cross, spokesman for Our Lady of the Lake Hospitals. "If we do run out, we'll have to turn people around that day. But we have teams who are working around the clock to find new tests and we feel confident we'll find more should that happen."

Meghan Parrish, spokeswoman for the Baton Rouge General, said in an email Monday afternoon they administered 200 tests at the drive-thru testing center on opening day.

Drive-thru testing centers have already been implemented in other parts of the country as leaders on the federal, state and local levels struggle to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Katie O'Neal, an infectious disease specialist at Our Lady of the Lake, said having a centralized testing location provides a safer and more efficient way to screen for the potentially fatal virus.

O'Neal said drive-thru testing also minimizes the risk of exposing the virus to other patients, visitors and medical staff at area clinics and ensures those same treatment centers don't become overwhelmed as public fears surrounding the virus continues to flare up.

"We were pushing testing to the outpatient clinics and they weren’t prepared to do that testing in their offices," O'Neal said.

The testing center is allowing the parish's medical community to better preserve personal protective equipment as well, like masks, gowns and gloves that health care workers use to administer the COVID-19 test, she added.

"All the materials management directors at hospitals in town started to meet on regular basis to keep up with inventory so we can help each other on quick notice," said Edgardo Tenreiro, chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge General Health System.

The Louisiana Department of Health at 5 p.m. Monday reported 136 confirmed cases of the virus, with the majority in the New Orleans area.

The virus has already claimed the lives of three people in the state.

Although no confirmed cases have been announced in the city-parish yet, the mayor said Monday "it's only a matter of time" before it does.

The spread of the virus in Louisiana has occurred at a more rapid pace compared to other places. But only 374 tests for the virus have been administered by the state's lab as of 5:30 p.m. Monday

In order to not get turned away by the officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department, who are providing security and directing traffic at the drive-thru testing center, residents seeking to get tested must meet the following conditions:

Residents with signs or symptoms of the flu or coronavirus must call their primary doctor for a referral to the community testing center. That signed referral, or provider order, must be faxed to the drive-thru testing center before you arrive.

Uninsured residents are being directed to call 211 to be connected to a health care provider.

Upon arrival at the testing center, patients must also have their state-issued ID, insurance card, and remain in their vehicle while the test is administered.

If someone is bringing a child for COVID-19 testing, the guardian's name must match the name on the provider order, or doctor's referral.

It will take between three to four business days for the test results. Those results will get sent to the patients' primary doctor who ordered the test.

While folks are awaiting their results, they are being asked to isolate themselves as much as possible. And if symptoms get worse, they should call their doctors before heading to emergency rooms and/or other medical facilitates for treatment.

