The calendar is ready to flip to 2021, but don't turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic just yet.

The new year came amid record cases and spiking hospitalization rates throughout Louisiana, even as vaccine distribution has begun to filter throughout the state. That distribution will begin to expand as of Monday, Jan. 4 as pharmacies begin to get doses for on-site distribution, according to Christina Stephens, communications director for the Gov. John Bel Edwards administration.

But who is eligible to get the vaccine now? And who's next?

State officials released details on distribution plans that will go into effect on Jan. 4, 2021 regarding who is eligible to receive the vaccine immediately, as well as who is on deck for the next wave.

WHO GETS IT NOW?

PHASE 1A (249K people)

Frontline healthcare personnel

Nursing home and long-term-care facility residents & staff

Emergency medical services and fire personnel

PHASE 1B, TIER 1 (640K people)

Schools of allied health students & staff

End state renal disease facility personnel & clients

Home agency patients & personnel

Ambulatory, outpatient, medical, dental & behavioral health clinic personnel

Persons aged 70 years and older

This is who is “on deck” in Louisiana after Priority Group 1B, Tier 1.



These people (1B, Tier 2) below are NOT yet eligible, but they will be in the future. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/1zY8IibOSr — Christina Stephens 🎄😷 (@CEStephens) December 31, 2020 ...

WHO GETS IT NEXT?

PHASE 1B, TIER2 (318K people)

*no specified order

Health-related support personnel (including labs, mortuary & pharmacy)

Essential governmental response personnel

Judiciary personnel

Department of Homeland Security personnel, National Guard (non Covid-deployed), federal intelligence & security personnel, military personnel

First responders not covered in Phase 1A

Corrections officers and jailers

Medical transportation services

Homeless shelter & other congregate group home & center staff

K-12 & daycare personnel

Food processing & agricultural workers

Postal personnel

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers & other deemed frontline essential workers

As of December 31 the state had administered 45,289 doses of the vaccine, Stephens said.

Gov. Edwards reported on Thursday that Louisiana has not had a "single adverse reaction" connected to any of those vaccine doses.