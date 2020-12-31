The calendar is ready to flip to 2021, but don't turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic just yet.
The new year came amid record cases and spiking hospitalization rates throughout Louisiana, even as vaccine distribution has begun to filter throughout the state. That distribution will begin to expand as of Monday, Jan. 4 as pharmacies begin to get doses for on-site distribution, according to Christina Stephens, communications director for the Gov. John Bel Edwards administration.
But who is eligible to get the vaccine now? And who's next?
The new year is here, and so are plenty of new coronavirus testing sites across the Baton Rouge area as cases surge around across Louisiana.
State officials released details on distribution plans that will go into effect on Jan. 4, 2021 regarding who is eligible to receive the vaccine immediately, as well as who is on deck for the next wave.
WHO GETS IT NOW?
PHASE 1A (249K people)
- Frontline healthcare personnel
- Nursing home and long-term-care facility residents & staff
- Emergency medical services and fire personnel
PHASE 1B, TIER 1 (640K people)
- Schools of allied health students & staff
- End state renal disease facility personnel & clients
- Home agency patients & personnel
- Ambulatory, outpatient, medical, dental & behavioral health clinic personnel
- Persons aged 70 years and older
WHO GETS IT NEXT?
PHASE 1B, TIER2 (318K people)
*no specified order
- Health-related support personnel (including labs, mortuary & pharmacy)
- Essential governmental response personnel
- Judiciary personnel
- Department of Homeland Security personnel, National Guard (non Covid-deployed), federal intelligence & security personnel, military personnel
- First responders not covered in Phase 1A
- Corrections officers and jailers
- Medical transportation services
- Homeless shelter & other congregate group home & center staff
- K-12 & daycare personnel
- Food processing & agricultural workers
- Postal personnel
- Public transit workers
- Grocery store workers & other deemed frontline essential workers
As of December 31 the state had administered 45,289 doses of the vaccine, Stephens said.
Gov. Edwards reported on Thursday that Louisiana has not had a "single adverse reaction" connected to any of those vaccine doses.
