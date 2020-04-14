Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday provided the first hints of what the state’s reopening could look like, with a first step of allowing elective medical procedures to resume and the possibility of eventually allowing businesses to operate with reduced occupancy.
While the state’s transition to an open economy is still a ways off as the state continues to battle a high death rate from the coronavirus, Edwards’ comments indicate Louisiana will be grappling with the virus long after the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted, and until a vaccine becomes available. While that stay-at-home order is scheduled to run through April 30th, Edwards has suggested previously it could be extended. But he said Tuesday he intends to announce what the next phase is several days before it expires.
While the next phase remains murky, Edwards said at a press conference Tuesday that social distancing practices, wearing masks in public and other health measures will endure for the foreseeable future.
“Social distancing is going to be part of our future for some period of time,” he said.
State and national health experts have said the virus will dictate when and how the economy begins to reopen, and Edwards warned the state could be back to the point of hospitals at risk of being overrun if he loosens things too quickly. If that happens, the state would have to “ratchet back down.” Some Republican state lawmakers have called for an end to the state’s stay-at-home order as unemployment claims mount.
The governor said his administration will rely heavily on the federal government’s guidance on the next steps after the stay-at-home order. The state has largely followed the guidelines offered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control thus far, instituting several waves of restrictions based on CDC guidance.
“What that announcement looks like will depend in large part on what our case count looks like on that date,” Edwards said of the April 30th date. “As we move forward we don’t want to get back to a place where we’re on a path to exceeding our health care.”
Along with closing down bars, casinos, gyms and other businesses, Edwards’ administration has also told medical providers to halt elective procedures, but Edwards noted Tuesday those can only be delayed for so long. Those will likely be allowed to resume “sooner rather than later,” he said.
He also said it “doesn’t make sense” to open businesses back up to their previous occupancy limits if the state is still trying to do social distancing. He said his administration was looking at ways to potentially have businesses like restaurants operating at reduced occupancy, but that wouldn’t happen until after April 30th.
Officials have said a big part of the state’s strategy to reopen businesses will involve serology testing, which could test people’s blood to determine if they have coronavirus antibodies and therefore immunity to the virus.
But that effort appears to be hitting some speed bumps. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the state’s Office of Public Health, said officials need to be certain that the test results are accurate, and it is not yet clear the tests up and running to date are able to tell people with certainty they do or do not have the antibodies. For instance, Billioux said officials need to know that the tests won't produce a positive result for the coronavirus antibodies if someone had the common cold, which is another type of coronavirus.
Billioux said a vaccine is vitally important to getting back to normal life because while officials believe people build an immune response after contracting the virus, it may only last a few months.
“What we don’t think with coronavirus is you get lifelong immunity,” he said.
In the meantime, Edwards’ administration continues to urge residents to stay at home and follow the state’s restrictions, which bar gatherings of 10 or more and encourage people not to gather at all if they can help it.
Edwards has in recent days said people need to do a better job of following those orders, which could save lives in a state with an outsized share of deaths compared to its population, and a wide racial gulf that has exposed a greater risk of death among black people.
“I hope the gravity of this resonates with everyone out there,” Edwards said of the death toll.
The state confirmed its highest number of deaths in a single day Tuesday, 129, bringing the death toll above the “grim” milestone of 1,000, Edwards said. But he also noted the state saw its largest number of test results, more than 10,000 with only about 500 new cases. The governor pointed to positive signs in hospitalizations and coronavirus patients on ventilators, which both dropped Tuesday.
The state had raced to surge its medical capacity, especially in the New Orleans area, as modeling over the past month showed the region on track to run out of hospital beds in ventilators. But a 1,000-bed temporary hospital facility at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center only housed 84 patients Tuesday, which Edwards’ administration said was good news and indicated the state’s stay-at-home order was working as intended.
As the toll on Louisiana’s economy and state finances continues to mount, the state is expected to receive its share of a federal stimulus bill – $1.8 billion – in 10 days, Edwards said. About 45% would go to local governments, but Edwards said there were still questions about how the money could be used and he said he was requesting more flexibility with the funds.
A federal program that is part of the stimulus to aid businesses has also ramped up in Louisiana. More than 17,000 businesses here have received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, which forgives the debt if businesses keep their employees on the payroll. That has delivered more than $3.7 billion in funding to businesses in the state, Edwards said.