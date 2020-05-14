This Sunday will mark the first time local churches will be able to welcome their faithful back into sanctuaries after the coronavirus pandemic forced worship centers to temporarily shutter their doors for more than a month.
Those resuming face-to-face worship this weekend have had to implement new fellowship procedures and sanitation protocols to adhere to state and federal social distancing mandates included in the first phase of Gov. John Bel Edwards' reopening plan.
Many larger churches plan to host multiple services on Sunday to stay within the 25% occupancy limit included in the governor's relaxed restrictions. Pews might be roped off in some sanctuaries to maintain proper distancing and churchgoers are being asked to wear masks and bring sanitizer along with their tithes and offerings.
And those with preexisting conditions, 65 years old and older and/or exhibiting any symptoms related to the respiratory virus have been asked to stay home as the threats of the pandemic linger.
The restrictions have prompted some church leaders to opt out of the first phase of reopenings.
First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge in statement this week said Sunday morning worship will continue online and through radio and TV broadcast until further notice.
Rev. Brady Whitton, the church's senior pastor, saying the the church is deciding to wait until it's safer for its entire congregation to worship together before reopening on Sundays.
"The prospect of gathering for in-person Sunday worship while a large number of our Brothers and Sisters in Christ are unable to do so breaks our hearts," Whitton wrote. "Therefore, we choose to wait."
Pastors of medium and smaller churches shared similar sentiments, adding they aren't comfortable holding services yet because either their congregations are made up of mostly the at-risk seniors and/or they don't have the resources and staff needed to do the thorough cleaning and disinfecting recommendations to ensure a safe enough environment to hold services.
"It's almost insurmountable," said Rev. Mike Button, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church. "I couldn't live with myself if we came back to church and someone got really sick, or died, because we rushed this thing."
Button, who's over 65 himself, said since the governor's stay-at-home order temporarily shutdown everything, he's done what so many other pastors have: started holding Sunday worships online.
He said he'll continue to do so until things improve.
"I haven't gotten any pushback from my congregation, who do want to hurry and get back to regular Sunday service," he said. "But there are still so many unanswered questions. Having to come to church in face masks, having to sit six feet apart and not get to fellowship after worship seems crazy to me."
Rev. Constance Saizon, pastor of Hughes Methodist Church in Baton Rouge and St. Landry United Methodist in Gonzales, has been reaching her congregation through teleconference. She, too, has decided not to reopen in the first phase, which she said hasn't hurt her donations.
"Our givings have gone up; I think I'm one of the few who can say that," she said. "My people are enjoying having church in their pajamas at home so we're going to keep it that way. We are the church, not the building."
Saizon's congregation is also mostly seniors. She said she'll likely wait until the end of June or sometime later in the summer to reopen.
"We're taking a 'wait and see' attitude," Saizon said. "I'd rather be safe than sorry."
The Diocese of Baton Rouge on Monday gave its 60 churches the go-ahead to resume Masses this weekend, with the capacity limits in effect. And certain changes are expected, like Communion being served but not from a common chalice to limit person-to-person contact.
Pastors and their staffs have been encouraged to appropriately clean their churches after every service. And some Catholic churches have instituted reservation policies to spread attendance out over multiple Masses.
In his letter to churches across the diocese's 12 civil parishes, Bishop Mchael Duca said he expects all the parishes to hold public Masses by the weekend of May 23-24. But Duca said if pastors aren't comfortable or want to reverse course after holding Masses, he'll support them.
"We're slowly trying to get a handle on the different aspect of this," Duca said. "I think a majority of the parishes, for the first couple of months, will have reduced attendance. Everyone will be cautious."
Duca added, "I'm not sure who has it right yet. Hopefuly we do it well enough so we can at least continue holding Masses at this level."