Ascension Parish government's main operational complex in Gonzales was closed to the public Tuesday only hours after parish officials had announced they would limit walk-in traffic to the building and planning departments in the facility and to the Assessor's Office down the street.
The announcements Tuesday were the latest steps to keep government operations going in Ascension while limiting contact between workers and the general public in hopes of lessening the spread of the novel coronavirus. The virus has infected 171 people in Louisiana as of early Tuesday, including one person from the parish.
Parish President Clint Cointment's directive affects the parish Planning and Development Department and the Building Department and the building that contains those departments as well as many other parish offices, including the top administrative and Parish Council suites. The order is effective immediately.
“We need to protect our employees from infection so they can continue working for the people,” Cointment in a statement. “We are doing as much as we can electronically, and enabling some of our employees to work from home if necessary.”
Parish officials said the public should call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200 for government services. Officials said the call will be registered to ensure follow-up.
In the growing parish, the building and planning departments tend to be some of the busier offices that involve face-to-face contact between the public and parish workers, but Cointment said all transactions must now be done "electronically or over the telephone exclusively.”
Assessor M.J. "Mert" Smiley Jr. said that virtually all of the reasons property owners might be coming into his offices in Gonzales, Prairieville and Donaldsonville can be done online or over the telephone, including homestead exemptions and property tax freezes for older residents.
He added that his office, which has locations in the Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville, the Parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales and a small office in Prairieville, provides government functions that aren't life-or-death matters and can be done later if needed.
Smiley's Gonzales courthouse location is on South Irma Boulevard, catty-corner from the governmental complex that Cointment closed on East Worthey Street on Tuesday. That courthouse remains open, though many court proceedings have been suspended.
At the same time, Smiley said his office of 24 workers is busy because 2020 is a reassessment year, which involves the re-evaluation of thousands of properties and has deadlines to meet through the year.
Smiley said his office is working on its systems to allow as many workers as possible to work from home.
"We have our technology company working on that right now, so we can line that up," Smiley said.
To make an appointment with state Department of Health representative Vicki Stagg who works in the parish complex, call (225) 644-9030 or email vicki.stagg@apgov.us.
A representative from U.S. Veterans Affairs also is located in the governmental complex. Those needing services should make an appointment by calling (2250 644-7475, or emailing william.mcinnis@la.gov. On Tuesdays, the VA is in the Donaldsonville courthouse at (225) 474-2012.
Businesses and individuals trying to reach workers in parish governments's building and planning departments should call or email the following people: Planning, Eric Poche, (225) 450-1366, eric.poche@apgov.us; Zoning, Lance Brock, (225) 450-1367, lance.brock@apgov.us; Flood Zone, Marcia Shivers, (225) 450-1369, marcia.shivers@apgov.us; Addressing, Kiana Lomas, (225) 450-1368, kiana.lomas@apgov.us; Building Permitting, (225) 450-1002, buildinginfo@apgov.us; and Code Enforcement, Patrice Johnson, (225) 450-1365, Patrice.johnson@apgov.us.
Additional permitting information can be found at: http://www.ascensionparish.net/building-department/
Submit online plans to: https://www.mygovernmentonline.org/
Planning and Development website: http://www.ascensionparish.net/departments/planning-development/
“We are providing the same level of service without the need to come in to our offices,” Cointment added in a statement.