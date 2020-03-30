State Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat and one of the area delegation's most influential voices, is hospitalized with pneumonia after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement Monday night, James said he became symptomatic on Sunday, March 22 and began self-isolation.

"By Monday morning I began having shortness of breath with a high fever and cough," he wrote.

"I was tested and received my results back on Thursday, March 26 showing that I was positive for COVID-19," he said, a reference to the illness caused by the virus.

"By Saturday my fever broke but still had such difficulty breathing I had to be admitted to the hospital Sunday, March 29," James said.

"I'm now battling pneumonia and COVID-19," he said.

"I hope my constituents and the people of Louisiana look at my experience and understand that this virus does not know age, race, health or socioeconomic status," the Democrat wrote.

"Most people think there's nothing we can do to combat COVID but that's simply not true," he added.

"I implore everyone to stay home, stay safe and save lives," James said. "I know God is in control and I look forward to beating this and returning to work soon."

