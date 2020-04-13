ExxonMobil expects to donate 30,000 gallons of fuel for East Baton Rouge Parish emergency response vehicles and give gift cards to local health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company expects the gasoline will be used for police cars, ambulances and other vehicles on the city's fleet.
The ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge uses about 502,500 barrels of crude oil each day and produces gasoline among other petroleum products. Municipal vehicles will be allowed to fuel up at ExxonMobil stations from its refinery.
ExxonMobil also operates a chemical plant in Baton Rouge. It is expected to produce another batch of isopropyl alcohol which could make 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, each of which are eight ounces, as a donation for the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. That means the company has contributed to nearly 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizer during the health crisis.
The company also anticipates to donate gasoline gift cards for health care workers at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner Health System in the region.