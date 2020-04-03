In light of the continued spread of the coronavirus, Bishop Michael Duca has canceled public celebrations of Palm Sunday Mass, Holy Week services and the Triduum.
Duca says parishioners are still encouraged to participate electronically, through television or streaming. Services will be “private in nature,” restricted to a priest celebrant, deacon and a minimum number of assisting ministers.
“This has been an extraordinary Lenten Season to say the least,” Duca said in a statement. “But the disruption of our liturgical life these past few weeks is not unprecedented in the history of the Church. The Paschal mystery of Christ’s dying and rising, I have found, reveals a depth of grace that has become even more real to me in these challenging days.”
As anxiety about the pandemic grew, Duca suspended public liturgical celebrations until April 13 to coincide with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ directive to limit public gatherings. Since Edwards extended his order to April 30, the bishop has likewise extended the suspension of Masses and other services until the same date.
Duca will still bless palms on Palm Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral, though palms will not be distributed across the parish.
The annual Chrism Mass, usually held on Wednesdays of Holy Week, has been postponed. Duca has also shortened Mass or services for the Sacred Paschal Triduum, which begins with Holy Thursday services and continues through Easter Sunday evening.
Liturgies associated with Holy Thursday and the Good Friday Passion of the Lord have been shortened to align with the bishop’s directives.
Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday evening, which has traditionally welcomed catechumens and candidates into the Church, has also been shortened. All activities relating to the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults have been postponed.
Resources for how parishioners can celebrate the Mass during the end of the Lenten season and on Easter Sunday can be found on the diocesan website at coronavirus.diobr.org, including dates and times of services which will be broadcast from Rome by EWTN. CatholicLife TV’s complete schedule of programming can be found at www.catholiclifetv.org.