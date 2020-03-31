Testing for the coronavirus resumed this week on a three-day schedule at Baton Rouge General Mid-City, with the next tests to be given on Wednesday, said Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome.
The test will now be given from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Only patients who have orders faxed in to the site from their doctors before 6 p.m. on the previous day will be tested. The orders must be faxed in; anyone with written orders will not be admitted, Broome said in a statement.
There have been 1,283 tests administered at the hospital's Mid-City location, since testing began there on March 16.
The latest schedule allows for greater conservation of personal protective equipment for medical staff, the mayor said.
The community testing site is staffed by doctors from Baton Rouge General, Ochsner-Baton Rouge, Woman's Hospital and Baton Rouge Clinic, all of which have donated the test kits.
Physicians ordering tests have a phone number they can call to confirm their patient’s order was received at the testing site and to confirm their patient was tested.