As 911 calls spike along with coronavirus cases, a short-staffed Baton Rouge EMS is struggling to keep up.

“Our people are working nonstop,” EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said in a recent interview.

The shortage has only been exacerbated by a dramatic uptick in non-emergency 911 calls.

Late last month, the department reported that the East Baton Rouge 911 dispatch center saw an 880% spike in COVID-related calls between June and July — an uptick Chustz said he’d never seen during any crisis in his 26-year career.

“Even before COVID, we had a lot of misuse of 911, and it was difficult to get people to use it appropriately,” he said. “Now, the whole system is backed up, and when emergency rooms are full, it bleeds out onto our staff.”

The 911 misuse and lack of staffing go hand in hand.

“Because without these unnecessary calls,” Chustz said, “we probably wouldn’t have a staffing shortage.”

Fellow EMS spokesman Brad Harris said the pandemic has compounded issues the agency has grappled with for some time.

As the number of 911 calls increase, Baton Rouge EMS is struggling to bring on new hires to meet the shortfall in its staff of 150 street medics, 36 dispatchers and 30 administrative employees.

Harris explained that because EMS is part of the parish, it’s unable to offer employees the kinds of perks they’d get at private companies, like sign-on and relocation bonuses.

To remedy the issue, EMS has tried to attract applicants from outside the parish, going so far as to recruit from other states.

So far, the effort has proved futile.

“We were given (funds) in last year’s budget to purchase 16 new ambulances,” Harris said, “but in order to run the ambulances, we’re going to have to hire 32 more medics. We’ve been putting it out there and trying to recruit more medics, but we’re just not getting a lot of applicants.”

Adding to the strain is the pandemic’s effect on EMS staff.

Chustz said about 10 of the agency’s paramedics have come down with the virus in just the past few weeks.

“When you start losing staff and the call volumes go up, that’s just not a good scenario,” he noted. “We’re doing everything in our power to keep up with demand. So far it’s working, but as time goes on, we’re concerned about losing more staff, and we’re doing everything we can to keep our people safe and protected.”

Because calls to 911 for minor issues can take just as much time to assess as calls for more serious problems, both Chustz and Harris stressed that the public can ease demands on EMS system by only contacting them in cases of true emergencies.

“The immediate solution is to reduce these non-emergency calls,” Chustz said. “If you don’t have an emergency, do not call 911.”