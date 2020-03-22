Gov John Bel Edwards ordered Sunday Louisiana residents to shelter in place in hopes of stanching the “community spread” of coronavirus.
Louisiana ranks third in per capita cases behind New York and Washington State. As of the time of the press conference, state labs had tested 1,385 people and commercial labs had made 2,113 tests.
Louisiana has 837 confirmed cases, 20 confirmed deaths in 36 of Louisiana’s parishes, though most are in the New Orleans metro area.
Last week, Illinois, California and New York all ordered their residents to stay home unless going out for essential tasks, like buying groceries and medicine, as well as for exercise. The moves, taken together, locked down more than 70 million people.
The order requires Louisiana residents to shelter at home unless going out for essential tasks.
The order applies statewide and shuts down most businesses with more than 10 employees, a state lawmaker with knowledge of the move said Sunday, and lets people go to the grocery store, pharmacies and other essential businesses.
According to a one-pager distributed by Edwards’ office to lawmakers, people can go to the grocery store, convenience store, pharmacy, make medical appointments, restaurants for take-out, delivery or drive-thru, exercise and walk pets, among other things.
People should not go to work unless providing essential services or visit friends or family without an “urgent need,” and should stay six feet apart from others.
The stay-at-home order begins at 5 p.m. Monday and lasts until April 13.
The move ratchets up restrictions on Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents and businesses, following orders by Edwards to shutter schools, bars, casinos, gyms and institute a host of other rules aimed at reducing face-to-face contact.
Louisiana joins a handful of other states in ordering residents across the state to stay home except for a limited set of circumstances, like visiting or working at an essential business.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday issued a “stay-at-home mandate” for the city that did not include any significant new restrictions on businesses or residents but represented local leaders’ strongest plea to stay home unless necessary.
Louisiana has put in place a list of increasingly stricter rules over the past nearly two weeks, since the state discovered its first case of the coronavirus. Edwards had already shut down K-12 public schools, banned gatherings of 50 or more, shuttered bars, casinos, gyms and movie theaters and limited restaurants to drive-through, take-out or delivery.
The efforts are all aimed at one thing: limiting the spread of the virus enough to avoid an explosion of cases that officials warn could overwhelm Louisiana’s health care system. Officials have in recent days focused on bolstering the state’s health care capacity, looking for ways to increase the number of hospital beds, personal protective equipment like masks and vital equipment like ventilators, which most people hospitalized for COVID-19 need.
In a call with President Donald Trump and other governors on Friday, Edwards warned Louisiana was on track to run out of capacity to deliver healthcare in the New Orleans area in a week to 10 days under a “worst-case scenario.”