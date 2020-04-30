Though hints had been dropped and speculation parsed, Louisiana legislative leadership made official Thursday afternoon their plans to reconvene the session that was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lawmakers are returning to the State Capitol Monday, giving them 28 days to pass an operating budget for state government, advise and consent on about 300 appointees, and reconfirm several state agencies that are about to “sunset” or close unless allowed to continue operations. The session is scheduled by law to adjourn by 6 p.m. June 1. The state Constitution requires that a state budget be approved by the Legislature and signed into law by July 1 or spending must halt.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzalez, asked members to prioritize the legislation each had filed for what was supposed to be an 85-day session beginning March 9. About a third of the legislation will be heard with emphasis on measures dealing with COVID-19 responses, the economy and the budget. About a third of the proposed legislation will get a hearing, Cortez and Schexnayder said.

The House has filed 868 bills and 65 resolutions. The Senate filed 565 bills and 50 resolutions.

Cortez said an effort to enact tort reform – that is, limit access to the courts for people injured in auto accidents – is one of those legislative efforts that will be heard. He said proponents have argued that insurance companies would lower the premiums they charge for auto insurance if tort reform become law, which is something that would benefit a population in which about 350,000 workers have been unemployed and dozens of businesses have closed in an effort to restrict the spread of the often-deadly COVID-19.

Everyone entering the State Capitol Monday will have their temperature taken. If above 100.4, they will not be allowed to enter. Masks, gloves and plenty of hand sanitizer will be available.

Lawmakers, lobbyists and the public will be required to practice social distancing, which could prove problematic in an unusually crowded setting where up close and personal contact is the norm and conversations often take place in whispers.

Leadership has set up committee schedules to allow for two rooms so that the audience can spread out. Witness tables will be wiped down after each testimony and hand-outs must be submitted in advance.

The Capitol will be closed to tour groups and the public will only be allowed to watch sessions from balconies. No special guests or ministers or singers will be allowed.

Plexiglas partitions have been installed in the House Chamber between the members’ desks, most of which are attached in pairs for the 105 representatives. The 39 senators will be allowed to sit in their desks or choose to work from one of the galleries.

Legislators convened for their annual session on March 9, the day the first positive coronavirus test was found. They worked the rest of that week then suspended the session the following week. Since then, lawmakers only met for an hour or so to legally start the process of new bills that could be used for efforts to combat coronavirus and problems the outbreak had caused the state's economy.

