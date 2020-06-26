Regions Bank has temporarily closed several bank branches in the Baton Rouge metro area to clean and sanitize after potential exposure to the coronavirus.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank has about two dozen brick and mortar branches in the Baton Rouge metro. The temporarily closed branches include locations on Plank Road, Airline Highway, O'Neal Lane, Zachary and St. Amant in Gonzales.
"Some Baton Rouge-area branches temporarily closed as a precaution after we learned of potential COVID-19 exposure among certain individuals who spent time in those locations," according to a statement from Regions Bank.
The branches are being cleaned under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Regions employees who were working in the branches during the potential exposure are on paid leave under quarantine.
"The affected branches will reopen as soon as possible but not before the appropriate cleaning takes place," the statement continued.
Several months ago, banks across the country temporarily closed lobbies to the public and prompted customers to use drive-thru locations and online services in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
In recent weeks, banks have reopened lobbies for appointments with clients in person. Employees are required to wear masks at work in Louisiana.